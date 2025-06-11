L.A. Mayor's Damning Response to Riots PROVES She Is All-In on Rioters' Extortion Racket

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass met with the people involved in the city's protests and riots before they were riots and, if there is justice in this damnable city, she should be turned out of office for forgetting that her job is to protect the citizens she swore to protect. Instead, she encouraged this mob and now her city's on fire again.

Karen Bass went along with the civic extortion her comrades wished to perpetrate against her city. Not only did she indulge this extortion, but she acted as its hype man with the media. If President Trump would just stop the ICE raids, the riots would stop she asserted over and over again in the media. If she just hadn't worn that short skirt, nothing bad would have happened to her.

Doing the right thing should not be a punishable offense.

Bass has been, unsuccessfully in my estimation, attempting to retcon the timeline of what happened in her city to somehow blame President Donald Trump for her riots. The timeline is damning.

On the day of the first raid, Judicial Watch's Tom Fitton caught the mayor of Los Angeles in an immediate legal problem when she issued a statement urging Angelenos to stand up against the feds running operations in her city. She assumed they were run-of-the-mill immigration raids, but they weren't. The feds say this was a big-time cartel operation that she and her minions tried to break up. Read more in the story "The Left Is Hiding Something Truly Evil With Its BIG LIE About the LA Riots."

Fitton implied that stating "we will not stand for" federal raids could be interpreted as a criminal conspiracy to obstruct federal law enforcement.”

"My office is in close coordination with immigrant rights community organizations. We will not stand for this," Bass said in a statement.

She was right. Her buddies in the immigration-related NGOs supported by taxpayers stood up a hotline, got the word out, and began chasing federal agents whereever they were seen massing in a location.

Sounds like @MayorOfLA just admitted to a criminal conspiracy.... https://t.co/cUH7gplItl — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 7, 2025

Bass admitted that her buddies would swarm the feds if they could find out where they were staging their next immigration warrant service.

Mayor Karen Bass is a communist.



So basically, what you're saying is when you find out where the next raid is, rioters are going to show up for violence?!



This is not peaceful protesting. This is unlawful assembly. pic.twitter.com/IDg8cCHxWv — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) June 9, 2025

Both Governor Gavin Newsom and Bass blamed Trump's activation of the National Guard for triggering the riots.

But by June 10, Bass switched her story to reflect that the Guard came after the riots started.

Karen Bass just admitted the National Guard was t even there during the riots 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SS8e8vKlr6 — Frankly Frank (@NoFrankingWay) June 10, 2025

In addition, Bass has routinely complained about the feds not keeping her in the loop about the locations of their operations and suggested this was part of the "chaotic" way in which the Trump Administration was conducting this operation. She implied that failing to receive this intelligence led to chaos. Why?

If you dial back time and go to Friday, if immigration raids had not happened here we would not have the disorder that went on [Sunday] night. It is peaceful now, but we do not know where and when the next raids will be. That is the concern because people in the community have a rapid response network. If they see ICE they go out, they protest, so it's just a recipe for pandemonium that was completely unnecessary. Nothing was happening. Los Angeles was peaceful before Friday. When we find out when and where the other raids are going to happen, that will determine how the police will respond.

In the past couple of days, we found out that one of her city council aides, who's also the daughter of the comptroller of the city, was arrested with her twin sister for tossing items off the tops of the freeway overpasses and onto the cops in an attempt to kill, maim, and otherwise hurt police. I wrote about it in a story ("When the Rioters Work at City Hall and Try to Kill Cops, LA, You've Got a Problem.")

Then, Bass told her citizens to "rise to the moment" and not "buy into Trump's chaos," claiming that enforcing the law would trigger the left's law breaking.

Don’t buy into Trump’s chaos. Rise to the moment.



This is about protecting our immigrant communities, not destruction of our city. — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) June 10, 2025

Finally, after blaming Trump for the chaos, the mayor finally admitted that, yeah, the rioters were violent.

🚨NEW—LA MAYOR KAREN BASS ADMITS RIOTS WERE VIOLENT & DESTRUCTIVE!



President Trump was right, and she just admitted it on live television. pic.twitter.com/QylmVrIo0k — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 11, 2025

For literal commies like Karen Bass to understand why their actions may be viewed as unacceptable by those who adhere to traditional societal norms and values, they need to know a couple of things. For one, the left has a way of making people take leave of their senses. They forget what normal behavior looks like.

Let's run through some ideas to bring you back to normalcy, or as close as we can get to it.

The Los Angeles mayor and her cadre need to know that peace is the norm on the streets of any city. Lawlessness is antithetical to civil society. To put it in simple terms that they can understand, lawlessness is the opposite of lawful. To clarify for those in the back of the room, it is not normal to take over a swath of a city unless you worked with the city to set up the local carnival or the Rose Parade or something good for civil society. Carrying out acts of terror, such as targeting cops with commercial fireworks that could kill them, constructing IEDs (such as molotov cocktails), or tossing concrete from freeway overpasses to pierce the top of cop cars, is not normal.

This is aberrant behavior.

These acts are unlawful.

You could kill someone.

These acts should make you feel bad.

If they don't, you have allowed yourself to become a mind-controlled whack-a-doodle of Charles Manson proportions.

Your behaviors mean that you are a bot without conscience.

What you feel is not a surge of meaning, it is a cry for help.

You're not brave; you're hateful and, yes, even dumb.

You lack a conscience and need help.

When your symptoms begin to turn up over and over again in the DSM, you need to check in with your pastor, parent, or therapist ASAP. In your current state you are a menace to society—and not in a cool-sounding Tupac way.

You should not be surprised when a cop in uniform puts you in the back of a cruiser and fails to provide you with the respect you believe you deserve. He or she went to the academy or studied the law in college and knows that what you and your commie colleagues are doing is illegal. You are accorded no points for good behavior because you have committed no acts of good behavior. You've done the opposite. You're the opposite of a good citizen.

When these lawbreakers get the idea that no one will push back or use force to stop lawlessness, it’s because Bass, her commie contingent, and her lofo hangers-on fail to recognize that enforcing the law and preventing violence is normal and necessary behavior.

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

