When the Rioters Work at City Hall and Try to Kill Cops, LA, You've Got a Problem

How many times have we been surprised to learn that the violent commies making IEDs, starting federal buildings on fire, blocking freeways, and pounding on normal people either also had a day job in government or the hospital down the street? Commies gonna commie, but commies also have to eat. And so it is in Los Angeles.

We learn today that the twin 26-year-old daughters of the city comptroller — the money-counter — for the city of L.A., were busted for trying to kill cops over the weekend.

I do not stutter.

Twin daughters of Rick Cole- the current Dep Controller of LA and former Pasadena Mayor- were arrested. The lovely ladies allegedly assaulted an officer with a deadly weapon while rioting in LA Sunday evening pic.twitter.com/kYzWb2tfis — Alandogtown (@Alan85959072) June 10, 2025

Somebody — and let's be honest here, it was probably Daddy, aka LA City Comptroller Rick Cole — put up the $50,000 bond for each of his little darlings. They'll be back in court on June 30, when I'm sure they'll say how sorry they are for throwing concrete or other objects off the freeway overpass and onto California Highway Patrol cars filled with actual people.

Indeed, Daddy, the former Pasadena mayor, came through, telling LA Magazine:

Pasadena Councilmember Rick Cole, who served as the city’s mayor from 1992-94, began his rousing speech by informing demonstrators that his daughters had been arrested at the downtown L.A. protest.



“I've just seen pictures of my two daughters on a curb in downtown Los Angeles in handcuffs,” said Cole. “So I'm going to be figuring out where they are so I can go bail them out.”



“This [ICE raid] is personal for me and for my family,” Cole continued. “It’s also personal for the Mayor [Gordo]. When he was growing up, he had a coffee can on the kitchen table with money– in case his dad did not come home from work. So, this is personal for Pasadena, because these are our neighbors. This is our family. These are the workers. These are Pasadenans. And we're going to protect them.”

Though Los Angeles County Sheriffs officials don't know what specific objects the two suspects threw at the cops below, the women were found and arrested at the same spot where officers and their cars were getting rained on with concrete, bricks, rocks, water bottles, e-scooters, commercial fireworks, and other objects that could kill the humans below.

Let's pause for a moment to remember the attempted murders of those officers.

Cinder blocks, smoke grenades, flash bangs, and more are being thrown and targeted at California Highway Patrol Officers, this is not even ICE vehicles you dumb felons! #LosAngelesProtests pic.twitter.com/Dq3JW43zH1 — Justin The Patriot (@JusThePatriot) June 9, 2025

Here's another look.

The mob has poured accelerant on a CHP car after igniting it and pelting patrol cars with stones and concrete.... #lariot pic.twitter.com/j7no7o2NHJ — Jeremy Lee Quinn (@jeremyreporter) June 9, 2025

On the same night that LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell declared his city was "out of control," he talked about the assault on the cops underneath the 101 overpass. “Tonight, we had individuals out there shooting commercial-grade fireworks at our officers. That can kill you,” he said.

Just when you think this scenario couldn't get worse, it does.

Sadly, it may be hard for Cole's daughter Lucia to hang onto her day job, which is — and you're going to snort when you read this — the Community Growth and Economic Innovation Deputy for the Los Angeles City Council. Rioting and assaulting cops with deadly weapons is one helluva of an innovative way to advance community growth, no?

Good luck, LA.

And you'd better go answer that. The call is coming from inside the house.

