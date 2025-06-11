That Moment at the Riot When a Brown Lady Realized White Female Commies Were Not on Her Side

"Where the white women at?"— Sheriff Bart, Blazing Saddles

They're at the riots, sheriff.

This is the left. They hate you.



Especially those white women you hope will help you. #NYC #frontlines pic.twitter.com/nPMvPpxZEH — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) June 11, 2025

Advertisement

The L.A. riots, which have spread to New York and elsewhere, are now a threat fulfilled.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wasn't kidding when she said the feds needed to stop running ICE operations because the people would become unhinged. She even encouraged the "uprising" and met with the rioters.

There's a joke going around now that says, "Forget ICE. Why don't we just get those white women from Martha's Vineyard to get rid of people illegally in the country?"

We don’t need the Marines or the National Guard.



We need about two dozen wealthy white women from Martha’s Vineyard.



Nobody clears out illegal immigrants like they do. — Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) June 10, 2025

Those Martha's Vineyard doyennes probably spend part of their time sending money to rioters in New York, Atlanta, and L.A.

The white women are not on the front lines trying to get the cops or feds to shoot somebody to create a martyr, since that whole David Huerta beatification project didn't work out like they'd hoped.

The males—notice I didn't call them men—are on the front lines trying to get cops and the feds to overreact.

You don't tug on Superman's cape, son. And you don't touch a cop's gun.

Advertisement

Related: L.A. Mayor Imposes Curfew on Riot Zone as Newsom Delivers Idle, Bizarre Threats

When the riots run out of adult boys playing with cops' guns, that's the cue to the white women, who are in the Second Line of resistance.

Like the woman below, who worked—with a man who could pass for a woman if you squint real hard on trans day of visibility—to stop people of color from taking their children to school and going to work. The normal people interfered with the commies' perimeter in the riot zone of New York City. This also appears to be right in front of a school yard, as when Hamas and the Palestinians hide their guns, caches, and hostages underneath schools and hospitals.

The Turning Point video from the NYC "protest" shows a brown woman who got out of her car to plead with a radical white woman and her commie compatriot to please get out of the street because they're blocking her from getting to work and her kid's school.

They laughed in her face and mocked her for going to a job.

Most "white liberals" such as these couldn't care less about the people who they claim to be all about. They're usually the most prejudiced and xenophobic among us. https://t.co/nlxIoXAFCX — SarahDownSouth (@SarahDownSouth) June 11, 2025

Sarah Hernandez, who took this video, explained the role of these radical whites at protests:

Advertisement

Because it’s always white liberals who are serving as the “blockade” for these protests on the streets and also screaming about how they need to pay reparations and sacrifice their “white bodies” to minorities, and then they stop those same people from going to work

She's right. In 2020, Antifa and BLM were inseparable. One ran security while black people ran the mob. Then, when things got hot, the white Antifa and anarchist crew swept in to get violent. Shot, chaser. All day long.

Some good may have come from this clash with the commies, as one person noted on X.

The moment she became a Trump supporter. pic.twitter.com/KgqQ2P4vqL — Box Cat DGAF (@cgraft) June 11, 2025

In LA, Bass and her pet protesters are tiptoeing around the fact, as I reported in this story "The Left Is Hiding Something Truly Evil With Its BIG LIE About the LA Riots." Those "raids" she decries had more to do with cartel activity than guys hanging around Home Depot parking lots. Catch up on that in this story about Huerta entitled, "SEIU Union Boss Charged With 'Impeding' L.A. 'ICE' Bust—But How Did He Know About It in the First Place?"

But they don't care about that in L.A. and NYC. "There is only the fight," Saul Alinsky told his monkey-wrenching acolytes. There's never a conclusion or a goal; there is only the fight.

Advertisement

Listen to the white commie lady, serfs.

The rioters are there to create the chaos they accuse the other side of creating. Yes, they stand on the side of criminal gangsters and cartel members. And, yes, they applaud when their senators go to another country to drink with an MS-13 member.

Cheering them on in the streets are the white women. Rioters: Hey, hey, ho, ho, those human traffickers have got to ... grow!

This might be a turning point for the remaining unconverted liberals.

If you ever wonder, just take a look at their faces to remind you.

This is SO the face of the entire progressive movement and do not ever forget it.#Supergreen pic.twitter.com/HK7DW9A1WD — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) June 11, 2025

Editor's Note: President Trump isn't going to allow lawlessness to reign in America. We will not have a repeat of 2020's "Summer of Love."

Help PJ Media continue to report on the president's crackdown on rioters in Los Angeles and expose the truth about the violent left trying to destroy our great country. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.