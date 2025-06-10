L.A. Mayor Imposes Curfew on Riot Zone as Newsom Delivers Idle, Bizarre Threats

Having recently spent quite a bit of time with toddlers, I can assure you that someday Gavin Newsom will grow out of this current phase in which he pretends he's a mere bystander in his own life instead of the leader of the worst-run state in the country.

Tuesday night was a great example of this psychological disassociation between his job and his perception of what his job is. Even as the hapless L.A. Mayor Karen Bass suffered a frisson of real politick and assented to putting the riot zone of downtown L.A. on a curfew--placing a not-insignificant portion of the nation's second-largest city in the country under a COVID-like lock down until 6 a.m. on Wednesday--Newsom released a video that was as sane as his Star Wars "troll" of Trump was funny.

Whoever is advising Newsom had the wanna-be presidential candidate read a bile-filled, fact-free screed that, when considered in light of how much of a sh**hole California has become under his and the Democrats' watch, demonstrated a Hunter Biden-esque grasp on reality—with no sleep, a hooker demanding to be paid in cash, and the drug dealer at the door of your Motley Crüe-like trashed Chateau Marmont suite.

Yes, it was that unhinged. Watch it for yourself below.

On one hand, both leaders have blamed the pre-planned riots (with forward operating bases reportedly outfitted with ballistic masks, rocks, bricks and other necessities to pummel ICE and other federal agents with) on Donald Trump. It's the only way they believe they can survive the left's riots. But on the other hand, after watching them completely biff the recent California fire disaster and the feckless "rebuilding" effort, even Californians aren't buying their Donald Trump did it dilweedery.

We can see why this may confusing for them. For nearly all of their adult lives, both Bass and Newsom have been supported in the view that there is really nothing much nice about the United States. They've spent their adult lives plotting how to "criticize" and undermine norms and mores in this country. Even if they don't believe it, critical theory is their operating system. Their post-modern beliefs don't account for right and wrong; there is only now. For them, moral relativism is a state of being, not a spiritual problem to pray over.

Their beliefs have been fermented in the casks of Bay Area C-suite lounges and dirty Berkeley union halls. They smoke Cuban cigars and sip Plump Jack wine, while their gastronomical needs are tended to by the descendants of Alice Waters and Thomas Keller. They are assured they are the smartest people in the room.

Before she issued the curfew order, Bass ruminated over the concerns she had with worried illegal aliens in her city. She spoke of concerns that they might feel unsafe walking their children to school. She blamed Trump for their fear. See? If only you wouldn't enforce the laws, Trump, these people could live here rent-free!

Bass and Newsom never lived a moment in their adult lives where they weren't trying to tear down the values and laws of our country. Enforcing them is the outlier, not the norm.

But now Bass and Newsom must confront their crumbling utopia in their state's largest city. For all Bass's posturing, the riots, looting, blocking freeways, and tossing concrete at cops won't make her look any better with voters. Nor will they make Trump look worse.

Watch Newsom's comments from Tuesday night and put your thoughts in the comments.

Newsom is trying to muster the left to his side. But he misses an obvious point. His side is setting cars on fire and pummeling cops with concrete. This is his riot. This is Bass's riot. Instead of the cops, they should ask their friends to stand down.

