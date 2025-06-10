Maxine Waters Stuns as She Claims LA Riots Weren't Violent and ... Hoo Boy Howdy ... a Body Turns Up

Do you believe Rep. Maxine Waters or your own lying eyes?

Maxine Waters, who never met a protest march or riot she never wanted to join or start, is now attempting to rewrite this year's L.A. riots in real time.

For days now, Americans have seen video after video of the violence done in downtown Los Angeles at the so-called anti-ICE riots. Now, a body has turned up on the sidewalk outside a T-Mobile store cleaned out by looters in the riot zone early Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles — Rioters loot a T-Mobile store in the ongoing violent insurrection for open borders by far-left and Mexican nationalist extremists. pic.twitter.com/0B1v3zNJAQ — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2025

We don't know how this poor soul died, but his body turning up in a riot zone the night after a looting free-for-all at the T-Mobile and Apple stores represents unfortunate timing for the Los Angeles congresswoman.

On Tuesday morning, the same morning the LAPD reported the body being found lying face up on the sidewalk, the Los Angeles Congresswoman declared that there was no violence at the riots.

Waters told reporters at a Washington, D.C. presser, "Even those [pause, pause, pause] that were out of step with what we were uh, advocating...peaceful protest ... did not create any violence. Nobody got shot. Nobody was killed. Get it in your head," she demanded of the reporters.

"Don't think that somehow because they called out the National Guard there was violence," she lectured. "There was no violence," she said again. And she knows that, she says, because at one point, "I was on the street. I know. And I went from downtown detention back out in the community talking to people [about] what happened in Paramount, what happened in Compton, what happened in Inglewood."

"And so, when Martial Law is called, what are you gonna say? I missed the point. Don't miss the point, you all!" she said, pointing pedantically at the reporters.

As she would in a lecture to her activist underlings, Waters gesticulated with both arms to frame the message she wanted reporters to write. "First of all, get it straight. Get it straight. And don't just rely on what you're being told of the few incidents that you saw" with your own lying eyes, she failed to add.

"No violence in LA. Don't believe what you saw on camera. There wasn’t any violence. I was on the streets."



Maxine Waters wants you to believe all of those L.A. riot videos are "cheap fakes."



These people cannot be serious. 🤣pic.twitter.com/TK4uQLwScn — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 10, 2025

Most of the L.A. media is desperately trying to convey the idea that the entire city is not enveloped in the riot zone. We know that. But they are so desperate to tell people, like a Portland friend of mine just told me over the weekend, that some media, meaning me, over-reported the 2020 riots in Portland and that it wasn't really all that bad.

Let's take that apart for a moment. What they're saying is that just because there's only one dead body, or an assassination, as in Portland's case, or a fire-bombed federal courthouse, the sacking of city hall, the looting of downtown stores, and an 80% drop in business in the city's riot zone, that's it's not everywhere so everything's fine.

Martha, do you hear yourself?

Even John Fetterman isn't falling for Maxine's sales job. Hell, even Maxine doesn't believe her own hype.

Before I go, let's stop to ponder for a moment what a riot is. There's a reason they're called riots. When there are protests that turn into dangerous and violent gatherings that are determined by the cops and government lawyers to be unlawful assemblies, they're called riots. Riots don't just spring from nothing. They start with protests that are called for by taxpayer-funded organizations and their friends to defeat and pressure people they don't like — President Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers, for instance.

These protesters call their friends and, ahem, benefactors to find out where they'll be fed and paid and when to show up to the gig.

Here is a timeline of only a few of the riots called by Portland Police during the 2020 Summer of Love Riots. Note that the cops differentiate between protests and riots.

The Antifa crowd usually moves in for the real monkey wrenching work, elevating mere riot into conscience-free anarchy filled with vandalism, violence, and volume. And assassination. Then the pros turn around and sue the cops for hurting them, and the city attorney gives them whatever they want.

Finally, to riff on one of my favorite Chris Rock bits, if there's a leftist protest going on, there's some violence going down.

I know I don't believe Maxine Waters, and neither should you.

