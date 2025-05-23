West Coast, Messed Coast™— Woke-Slayer Trump Scores Victory In War on Gas Cars! Gavin Newsom Hardest Hit

It's a week of wonders on the West Coast, Messed Coast™. Indeed, this may be the most consequential week for the West Coast, Messed Coast™ by the woke-slayer himself, President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Trump's Big Beautiful Bill has made the three West Coast, Messed Coast™ states fiscally responsible for more of their drunken spending. Plus, when he signs another resolution into law, which he will, Trump will vanquish the left's war against the gas-powered vehicles.

See that? Look over the horizon. You can see it if you squint a little bit. Yeah, that's a white flag.

Whitty One Timer waving the white flag 😂 https://t.co/Zzw6AoiwdN pic.twitter.com/jTi14TvIiP — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) April 22, 2025

So, it's been a great week, topped off with a little bit of Pliny-the-Elder and killer whale action.

Let's get going!

Fill 'er up

Congressman Kevin Kiley’s resolution to save gas cars from extinction in 2035 in California has passed Congress and heads to President Trump's desk, where he will sign the measure.

With the reversal of the gas-car ban, our movement to restore sanity in California has another victory and Gov. Newsom has yet another defeat. pic.twitter.com/zMFV29kpuY — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) May 22, 2025

The resolution revokes the EPA waiver secured in 2020 by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and eleven other states, aimed at getting rid of gas cars and attempting to switch to all-electric vehicles.

Guess which party rules over the woke states blindly following Newsom's disastrous proposal.

California-Socialist

Colorado-Democrat

Delaware-Dummocrat

Maryland-Dummocrat

Massachusetts-Taxocrat

New Jersey-Democrat

New Mexico-Democrat

New York-Democrat

Oregon-Socialist

Rhode Island-Democrat

Vermont-Communist

Washington-Communist

District of Columbia-Stupidcrat

Advertisement

Newsom sought the waiver from the Executive Branch. Now he's suing the Executive Branch to say it doesn't have the right to take away his waiver.

Gavin Newsom's presidential ambitions hardest hit:





Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Relying on the Kindness of Criminals Is No Way to Be a Cop, Lady

Big, Beautiful impact on the West Coast, Messed Coast™

Donald Trump will sign his Big, Beautiful Bill, and that means the West Coast, Messed Coast™ states and the other ones listed above (and two others) will no longer be fully reimbursed for giving Medicaid freebies to illegal aliens.

After the enormous billions spent every year blew a hole in California's budget, Gavin Newsom recently admitted that the state could not afford to keep giving free healthcare to non-citizens and made plans to scale it back. He figured that a little dose of common sense would convince 2028 voters that he wasn't entirely free-spending and woke. (Too late!)

The federal scale-back begins in earnest in 2027. Ever notice that tax and fee increases always start faster than tax decreases?

Fortunately, Trump 45's tax reduction has been kept in place.

The bill also imposes a 5% tax on remittances sent to other countries from people working in the U.S. This extraordinary and common-sense measure is a long time coming. The tax should be higher to provide an even bigger impediment to illegal entry.

People who came to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ states and work under-the-table send most of their money back home — usually to Mexico and Central and South America.

Advertisement

According to the Migration Department of the Inter-American Development Bank, "remittances from the US to Latin America and the Caribbean reached $160.9 billion (€142.53 billion) in 2024 — an increase of $7.7 billion over the previous year. The largest recipients were Mexico ($64.7 billion) and Guatemala ($21.5 billion). Transfers to Mexico alone average about $177 million per day."

That's a lot of cabbage.

I predict that before Trump 47's term is over, he increases and maybe even doubles the one million legal immigrants allowed into the country.

I talked about some of this with Todd Bensman of the Center for Immigration Policy on my Adult in the Room Podcast.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Please, God, subscribe. It's free

All of these finance actions will save American taxpayers billions of dollars and will begin the unwinding of the country's debt spiral.

They never learn

Oh, hey, it’s your West Coast, Messed Coast™ correspondent again with this week’s PSA on how the “homeless” issue has more to do with drug tourism, addiction, well-intentioned politicians spending other peoples’ money, and grift.

In this week’s episode, we visit Oregon, home of a major Supreme Court decision on homelessness, where Democrats scuttled a bill to repeal an existing law that forbids local cities and counties from running their own homeless programs. Republicans wanted to repeal the state program that allows homeless people to camp on public properties, such as the lawn at city hall, for example.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Million Dollar Babies, Antifa Terror Edition

Advertisement

In this video from my friend Kevin Dahlgren, we also learn of the disgusting environmental aftermath of homeless camps. This one is in Bend(over), Ore.

This is the result of radicalized leftist policies in Bend, Oregon. I did a four month Homeless assessment there in 2023. It was shocking what they allowed the homeless to get away with. There was millions of pounds of trash and zero accountability. pic.twitter.com/WmOfat4Drz — Kevin Dahlgren 🥾 🥾 (@kevinvdahlgren) May 17, 2025

🎶 Letters, we get letters (and comments)! 🎶

I picked this comment from a piece I did called, “Washington Commies Are Now the Trolls Who Rule the Rental Housing Market," not just because he agrees with me that rent control is an attempt to “repeal the law of supply and demand,” but because he knows the basic instincts of these control freaks.

KS writes:



Rent control is an attempt to repeal the law of supply and demand. Maybe next they will try to repeal the law of conservation of energy (unlimited green energy!)

What this does is limit supply - who will invest in rental housing when their income is controlled but not their costs?

Back in the 1980's, Boston repealed rent control because it resulted in massive conversion of rental properties into condos.

But then, forcing people to be dependent on the government for housing and other needs is part of the Communist program. [emphasis added]

And, as day follows night, a friend of ours from the West Coast, Messed Coast™ just invested in a house in another part of the country to offer as a rental. But he’s not renting this jewel to a family. Instead, he figures he can cover his investment by renting it out as a short-term rental.

Advertisement

We can agree that some landlords are horrible, but you can’t disagree that they have too few rights to kick out deadbeat tenants and squatters.

This new law, like California and Oregon’s before it, will backfire on the very people it purports to help.

Killer video, dude

The effort to infantilize and anthropomorphize killer whales is in full flow in Washington State, as this Instagram post attests.

The writer enthuses, “Some moments feel almost too magical to be real, like Jack T137A [the name of the orca pod] breaching at Owen Beach. No tickets, no schedules, just nature putting on a show along the shores of Puget Sound in Tacoma’s Point Defiance Park.”

If you follow the link to the post, you’ll find an orca pod, slapping and breaching in the water to “put on a show” to drive the seals into one area in a “magical” move … to annihilate them. The seals are hopping onto land to flee them.





<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Top FBI Biden Laptop and COVID Censor, Elvis Chan, Has Left the Building

They haven’t ruined everything—yet.

I was today-years-old when I discovered that Whole Foods in Southern California offered "Pliny the Elder."

If you know, you know. But, in case you don't, Pliny is the mack daddy of IPA and is brewed by the Russian River Brewing Company in California's Sonoma County. Vinnie Cilurzo created the brew at the Blind Pig and later perfected it into the first commercially available brew at Russian River.

While I don't drink that fulsome brew often (I stick to lighter beers these days), it's nice to revisit the anointed First One to compare with other variations and knock-offs.

Advertisement

It did not disappoint. In fact, it was better than I remembered.





With its "floral, citrus, and pine" notes, it's refreshing and relatively even-handed at 8.0% ABV; not the double or even triple hop beers sitting at much higher ABVs. I mean, I'll drink those heavier ones sometimes — if I want to eat the seeming equivalent of an entire loaf of bread.

A note to the purists: No beer glasses were available for the making of this snapshot in my relatives' home.

Until next week:

Say a prayer for my So Cal radio friends Mark Larson over some health challenges he's got going on right now (and throw Cliff Albert and Tommy Sablan in those prayers while you're at it.)

And remember: Hang on, and keep that smile on your face because the winds of good change are blowing at F-5 levels.

I've been reporting out the West Coast, Messed Coast™ for the past couple of years and it's been a blast. But think about it, how many other publications would do this?

To commemorate the only publication that does, and to celebrate the One, Big, Beautiful Bill, we're giving you an incredible deal on our VIP Memberships.

Click this link to join us in the fight against the radical left today and support our reporting as President Trump continues to usher in the Golden Age of America. Use promo code POTUS47 at checkout to get 74% off!







