You Won’t Believe What Newsom Was Doing While LA Burned

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has once again proven that when crisis strikes, his first instinct is to prioritize his own comfort over the safety and security of the people he's supposed to serve. Los Angeles erupted in anti-ICE riots on June 7, with rioters barricading streets, torching vehicles, and attacking law enforcement officers. But at a time when leadership was desperately needed, Newsom was nowhere to be found.

Advertisement

This latest display of tone-deaf failed leadership perfectly encapsulates everything wrong with Newsom's approach to governing the Golden State. Here's a politician who has spent decades helping Democrats systematically destroy California, and when crisis strikes, his instinct is to retreat to his elite bubble rather than confront the consequences of his failed policies. The pattern is unmistakable and deeply troubling for anyone who still believes in accountable governance.

While his state's largest city burned, Newsom was spotted at his own Odette Estate Winery for a fancy wine tasting.

The wine-tasting was held on the afternoon of June 7, 2025, at the Odette Estate Winery, which Newsom co-founded in 2011. Dubbed “Vineyard Vibes,” the event was a fundraiser for the PlumpJack Foundation, founded by Newsom’s sister, and featured “contemporary yet sophisticated” wines, live jazz music, and locally made pizza and smash burgers. “It’s the perfect kick-off to summer fun,” read promotional language. “The fete will take place on the Winery Crushpad, where we’ll gather for music, food, conversation, and delicious wine!” A source who photographed Newsom at the event expressed shock that the governor was in attendance, given that riots had broken out in Los Angeles the day before. “I couldn’t believe it,” the source said. “He was just walking around like this was an everyday occurrence.” Newsom was at the wine party for at least 90 minutes, according to the source, who said that when the governor finally left, he appeared to retreat to the inner rooms of his winery.

Advertisement

The riots that broke out on June 6 over Trump’s tough stance on illegal immigration quickly spiraled into chaos: arson, looting, and violent attacks on law enforcement. As the Democrat governor looked the other way, President Trump stepped up and did what needed to be done — authorizing 2,000 National Guard troops to restore order and stop the lawlessness that Newsom wouldn’t.

ICYMI: U.S. Attorney Narrowly Avoids Murder Attempt by Illegal Alien

Sadly, this isn’t new behavior for Newsom. During the COVID pandemic, he locked down his state with draconian restrictions, even having beachgoers arrested for daring to enjoy the outdoors, while he himself violated his own rules at intimate gatherings at trendy spots like the French Laundry restaurant. He’s not one to let anything get in the way of the upper-class lifestyle he feels entitled to.

Newsom's office scrambled to defend his actions, claiming this was a "cancer research fundraiser" in honor of his late mother. While honoring his mother's memory is certainly admirable, the timing reveals everything about Newsom's warped sense of priorities. For someone who clearly intends to run for president, his political instincts are terrible.

Advertisement

Now more than ever, California needs fearless journalism to expose political hypocrisy! While Newsom sipped wine as LA burned, mainstream media stayed silent. PJ Media VIP gives you exclusive investigative content, ad-free reading, live chats with writers, and full comment access. Join the fight against media bias for 60% off using code FIGHT. Sign up today and support fearless journalism!