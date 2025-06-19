U.S. Attorney Narrowly Avoids Murder Attempt by Illegal Alien

When a United States attorney can't walk the streets of Albany without facing a knife-wielding illegal alien, we've officially reached the breaking point. This isn't just another crime statistic to file away—this is a federal prosecutor being hunted like prey by someone who shouldn't even be in our country.

United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III of the Northern District of New York learned firsthand about the consequences of Joe Biden’s open borders. On Tuesday evening, as he left his downtown Albany office, Sarcone found himself face-to-face with Saul Morales-Garcia, an illegal alien from El Salvador who had already been deported once before sneaking back across our border in 2021. What followed was a terrifying chase through the streets of New York's capital city, with Morales-Garcia brandishing a knife and screaming threats in Spanish while making slashing gestures across his throat.

Sarcone's response reveals everything you need to know about the character gap between law-abiding Americans and the criminals flooding across our border. After initially fleeing to the safety of a nearby Hilton Hotel lobby, the U.S. attorney made a decision that probably saved lives. Rather than staying hidden while his attacker disappeared into the crowd, Sarcone deliberately drew Morales-Garcia's attention back to himself, knowing full well the maniac might charge him again with that knife.

"I felt an obligation to the public as the chief Federal law enforcement officer in the district that includes the city of Albany," Sarcone explained. "I feared for my life but I couldn't let this individual harm and potentially kill others." That's what real public service looks like—putting innocent lives ahead of your own safety, even when facing down a deranged criminal who wants to kill you.

Before law enforcement arrived, Morales-Garcia charged at Sarcone again screaming and yelling at Sarcone in a foreign language while wielding the knife to make a slitting-the-throat gesture at Sarcone. Sarcone again ran to the lobby of the Hilton where again Morales-Garcia stopped, turned and began to walk away but was apprehended when Sheriff’s deputies arrived. Morales-Garcia was taken into custody and the knife was recovered.

“U.S. Attorney John Sarcone’s selfless actions likely saved lives,” Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said.

And charge again Morales-Garcia did, screaming and wielding his weapon until sheriff's deputies finally arrived to end the nightmare. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple didn't mince words about what could have happened: "U.S. Attorney John Sarcone's selfless actions likely saved lives."

This incident perfectly encapsulates the madness of the immigration disaster Joe Biden created. Here's someone who was already deported, proving our system worked at least once. But instead of staying gone, Morales-Garcia waltzed back across the border and spent four years living freely in America before deciding to try murdering a federal prosecutor. How many other previously deported criminals are walking among us right now, planning their next attack?

Every politician who has spent the last four years telling us that illegal immigration is somehow beneficial to America needs to explain how John Sarcone benefits from nearly being stabbed to death on the streets of Albany. Every sanctuary city mayor who has rolled out the red carpet for illegal aliens needs to justify why their policies put federal law enforcement officers in mortal danger. Every protester who tried to stop ICE agents from doing their jobs needs to seriously reevaluate their priorities.

The Biden administration's open borders catastrophe has consequences, and those consequences are now literally chasing our top law enforcement officials through city streets with knives. And yet, countless liberals are fighting tooth and nail every day to keep these criminal illegals here.

