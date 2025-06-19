Ilhan Omar Humiliates Herself After Juneteenth Post Backfires

Once again, Ilhan Omar has managed to embarrass herself. No, she didn’t marry her brother again — that I know of — she tried to make a political statement attacking America while acknowledging Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates a day that didn’t actually mark the end of slavery in America.

Advertisement

If there were any doubt that Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday just to hand Democrats another excuse to virtue signal their endless wokeness, Ilhan Omar put it to rest. Omar took to X to scold the very nation that took her in as a refugee and gave her a seat in Congress. Instead of gratitude, we get another round of moral lecturing from someone who owes everything to the country she never stops criticizing. You really can’t make this stuff up.

“160 years ago on June 19, 1865, slavery ended in this country,” she wrote. "Today, we celebrate Black freedom, resilience, and achievement, and continue the work to root out systematic racism from our policies and institutions.”

There it is — the standard leftist playbook: America’s original sin is unforgivable, and nothing we do will ever be enough to atone. Never mind that black people have been able to achieve incredible success in this country, including electing one president twice despite his inexperience and how he was terrible at the job. For Omar, Juneteenth isn’t a moment to honor American progress but just another excuse to bash the country that gave her everything.

But this time, her sanctimony blew up in her face. Americans are tired of being lectured by politicians who seem to hate the very nation they serve. Social media users wasted no time pointing out the glaring double standard: While Omar is busy wagging her finger at America, her native Somalia is still mired in the horrors of modern slavery. That’s right — while she’s demanding that Americans “root out systematic racism” that doesn’t exist, tens of thousands of people in Somalia are still living in chains.

Advertisement

Yet she doesn’t care.

You’d think someone so passionate about justice would have a word or two to say about slavery where it’s happening right now. But no, Omar’s outrage is reserved exclusively for America’s past, not her own homeland’s present. When confronted with this uncomfortable truth, Omar did what progressives always do when caught in a lie: she deleted her post and tried to memory-hole the whole thing. No apology, no explanation, just a hasty retreat and a new, toothless message about “freedom” and “justice” that carefully avoided any mention of slavery’s end.

Of course, the internet is forever, so…

America ended slavery 160 years ago. We fought a bloody civil war, amended our Constitution, and have spent generations wrestling with our history. But for Omar and her fellow progressives, that’s never enough. In their worldview, America is forever stained, and nothing short of perpetual guilt and endless self-flagellation will suffice.

Meanwhile, the left’s favorite game continues: shame America, ignore the rest of the world, and hope nobody notices the double standard. But Americans are waking up. They see the hypocrisy. They know that the loudest critics of this country are often the ones who owe it the most. If Ilhan Omar truly cared about ending slavery, she’d use her platform to speak out against it where it still exists today instead of using every opportunity to undermine the nation that gave her everything.

Advertisement

Americans are waking up to the hypocrisy—are you? Get the real story behind the headlines with PJ Media VIP: exclusive articles, no ads, and direct access to our writers. The time to fight back is now. Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off and join the movement for honest reporting!