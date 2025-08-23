Mamdani’s Advisors Are As Sane, Sober, and Responsible As He Is

The likely next mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, is, as President Donald Trump put it, a “100% Communist lunatic,” and so you won’t exactly be dumbfounded to learn that his advisors are a rogue’s gallery of political hacks and psychopaths the likes of which has not been seen since Chairman Mao sat down for a tete-a-tete with his fellow cultural revolutionaries. It’s clear that one way or another, once this clown moves into Gracie Mansion, New York City is in for it: skyrocketing crime, an inundation of illegal migrants, bankruptcy, the destruction of the city’s economic base — all that and more is on the table.

Fox News reported Thursday Mamdani’s “growing circle of influence is littered with activists who have espoused anti-Israel views and socialist principles as he attempts to dispel the narrative that he is too ‘radical’ to run the nation’s largest city.” Yeah, these advisors show that he is indeed far too radical to be mayor of New York, but that’s not likely to keep him from being elected.

Among those advisors is Murad Awawdeh, president of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), which advocates ending “state support for detention, deportation, and mass incarceration.” Awawdeh insists that illegal migrants “deserve” healthcare, presumably at the expense of the American taxpayer. He has also ranted: “NO LISTEN… SEEKING ASYLUM AT THE BORDER IS A LEGAL RIGHT. ASYLUM SEEKERS ARE FLEEING FOR THEIR LIVES FROM VIOLENCE, PERSECUTION, & IMPACTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE. THE U.S. HAS A LEGAL OBLIGATION TO PROVIDE REFUGE. #WelcomeWithDignity”

A legal obligation to provide refuge for anyone fleeing any kind of difficulty? Do tell. Anyway, NYIC has “taken in $175,000 from the sprawling George Soros nonprofit network,” and if that connection of Soros to Mamdani is too tenuous for you, there is plenty more. Fox News reported on Aug. 14 that “A former top executive for liberal billionaire George Soros' Open Society Foundations (OSF) between 2017 and 2020 is back in the spotlight amid reports highlighting his involvement with Zohran Mamdani's New York City mayoral campaign and connecting Obama world to the campaign.”

The Soros exec in question is Patrick Gaspard, an old political hand on the left; the first campaign he worked on was Jesse Jackson’s 1988 presidential run. Gaspard “has served in several high-profile political positions, including advising former President Barack Obama's historic 2008 campaign, serving as the Democratic National Committee's executive director, and being tapped as the Center for American Progress (CAP) president in 2021.”

Now Gaspard has moved on from Obama to Mamdani. A fawning July 1 New York Times report on Mamdani revealed that Gaspard, whom the Paper of Record described as “an adviser to mayors and presidents” without mentioning the Soros connection, “quietly helped guide Mr. Mamdani.”

Patrick Gaspard is largely responsible for helping to propel Mamdani from being a minor candidate in a crowded field to defeating Andrew Cuomo, who had gone into the Democratic primary as the front-runner. If he was worried about any other candidate, it was city comptroller Brad Lander, who was the left’s standard-bearer before Mamdani’s precipitous rise to the top. When Mamdani gained attention by screaming at border czar Tom Homan over efforts to detain and deport illegal aliens, and gained the support of far-left New York State Senator Gustavo Rivera, Gaspard prevailed upon Lander to meet with him and Mamdani.

The Times notes that “the day before the final debate, Mr. Lander and Mr. Mamdani sat down at Yara, a Lebanese restaurant in Midtown, with campaign aides and Mr. Gaspard. Over plates of fattoush, hummus and eggplant, the two candidates decided they would cross-endorse each other to defeat Mr. Cuomo…. The two men discussed how Mr. Lander could use his campaign funds to attack Mr. Cuomo in the race’s final days, and when they took the debate stage the next day, they teamed up to highlight the allegations of sexual harassment that ended Mr. Cuomo’s governorship.” Mamdani, of course, rather than Lander was the principal beneficiary.

Mamdani’s team also includes Cea Weaver, a fellow member of the Democratic Socialists of America who “advises the mayoral hopeful on housing issues, including Mamdani’s plan to ‘freeze’ the rent.” Weaver has experience of a sort in this field, as she is “the former coalitions director of Housing Justice for All, a group that counts dozens of radical far-left groups as coalition members, including the Communist Party of the United States of America and the New York Young Communist League.” Weaver herself has written “Elect more Communists” and “Seize private property.” Ah, if only Pol Pot were running for mayor of New York!

Then there are Faiza Ali, formerly of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), and Maya Handa, who “has a long history of anti-Israel controversy including last year when he defended the phrase ‘from the river to the sea,’ which is widely interpreted as a call for the elimination of Israel.” It’s widely interpreted that because that’s exactly what it is.

So Mamdani has surrounded himself with people who are just as radical and dangerous as he is. And yet he will almost certainly be the next mayor of New York. After all, what could possibly go wrong?

