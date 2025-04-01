Dad of Cartel’s Victim Praises Trump Admin for Seeking Justice

Nicholas Quets, a young U.S. Marine vet, was brutally murdered by Mexican cartel gunmen last year. Now the Trump administration has set its sights on the cartel responsible for the murder.

Nick, who comes from my hometown of Tucson, Ariz., was driving with friends to Rocky Point, Sonora, when Sinaloa Cartel members ambushed them and shot Quets in the back. Donald Trump has now designated the Sinaloa Cartel a foreign terrorist organization, and on what would have been Nick’s birthday, the Trump administration announced new sanctions against Sinaloa Cartel criminals.

His name and story must be known.



Marine Nicholas Quets, a true American hero, was killed by Mexican drug cartel gunmen.



Politicians didn’t even bother to contact his family—except two.@realdonaldtrump @jdvance pic.twitter.com/3I19zz6aPV — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 30, 2024

Nick’s father, Doug Quets, posted a sobering and heartfelt message on Facebook, sharing a clip of Trump’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and explaining, “Friends and family, today was Nicholas’ 32nd birthday. Momentum on his case continues unabated using all instruments of national power.”

He continued, “This morning Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed sanctions levied against specific Sinoloa Cartel members… tied to Nick’s case. While our family will never be made whole, knowing the fight is continuously being taken to these soulless thugs ensures others on both sides of the border are more safe every day.” In the clip, Bessent emphasized that Quets was “ruthlessly taken from us” by cartel criminals.

National security is economic security. Today, the @USTreasury Department proudly leveled new sanctions against financiers of the criminal Sinaloa drug cartel, which has flooded our borders with fentanyl and senselessly murdered innocent American citizens. This ends under… pic.twitter.com/b4uLng8RNN — Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) March 31, 2025

Quets ended by blessing all those working to make our nation more secure: “God Bless the USA, led by our elected officials and those serving under them who continue to to prioritize the security of our great nation’s citizens above all else, or, as Secretary Bessent concluded ‘American strength is back.’”

Trump brings family members of cartel crime victim and Marine veteran Nicholas Quets on stage at Nevada rally: ‘We’re going to get that guy’ https://t.co/eRiZ05OsLY pic.twitter.com/4Bs3SwJS2U — New York Post (@nypost) November 1, 2024

Doug Quets also met with Trump in October, soon after the murder occurred. “[Trump] looked at me, looked at the picture of Nick,” Quets said afterwards. “He had a tear in his eye, and said, ‘Tell me what happened.’ And he was actually angry as we told him the story. He said, ‘Tell me what I can do for you and your family.’” Joe Biden and Kamala Harris didn’t bother to contact the Quets family.

We need a secure border and an end to the cartels’ reign of terror in Mexico and the Southwestern USA so other families don’t have to suffer the tragedy the Quets family did.

We need a secure border and an end to the cartels' reign of terror in Mexico and the Southwestern USA so other families don't have to suffer the tragedy the Quets family did.