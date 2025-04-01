Honoring Our Media’s April Fools

Catherine Salgado | 4:01 PM on April 01, 2025

Happy April Fools’ Day, especially to the fools — er, the enlightened journalists — in American media! There are so many acclaimed media outlets and networks in our Republic, and while we here at PJ Media like to focus on reporting real news (old-fashioned, I know), there are many other options for those who prefer a little fantasy and fun fabrication with their afternoon coffee.

Advertisement

First, foremost, and fully fantastical is CNN, otherwise known as the Clinton News Network. CNN practically invented fake news, a major achievement. From screeching that Donald Trump called for a physical “bloodbath” to pushing divisive race hoaxes to glorifying harmful “transgender treatments” for kids to conducting a high-tech lynching against a prominent North Carolina black Republican, CNN last year alone was a hotspot of the low and the lying. But who doesn’t love a fiery but mostly peaceful protest?

Then there’s CBS News, which kindly employs Margaret Brennan when she isn’t casting spells and brewing potions. Without Brennan, how would we have learned that free speech caused the Holocaust? And the 2024 vice presidential debate, fairly and evenly rigged against JD Vance, solidified CBS’s reputation as a media arm of the Democrat Party.

Advertisement

For Our VIPsU.S. Kids Want Their Dreams for Free. Jesse Owens Knew Better.

MSNBC (pronounced Mess-NBC), erstwhile employer of Joyless Ann Reid and self-appointed arbiter of all things Nazi, goose-steps its way through many a hoax. For instance, in its zeal to smear Trump, MSNBC likened a Trump rally featuring a Holocaust survivor to a Nazi rally. Heil Kamala! 

We must not forget The Atlantic, that bastion of Trump Derangement Syndrome, which recently tried to make a big deal out of Signalgate and which empathized sincerely with a loving father so cruelly deported by Trump because he happened to be a dangerous MS-13 gang member. It’s almost as impressive as The New York Slimes and Washington Compost’s* Pulitzer Prize-winning Russia Hoax (I disclaim all responsibility for autocorrect misspellings).

Indeed, we laud The Washington Post for having a staff of pr̶o̶p̶a̶g̶a̶n̶d̶i̶s̶t̶s̶ reporters so dedicated to leftist bias that owner Jeff Bezos’s decision not to endorse a specific 2024 presidential candidate practically caused fiery and very unpeaceful protests. What principle!

To all the April — or year-long — fools at NBC, ABC, The New Yorker, and beyond, enjoy today, because it’s your holiday!

Advertisement

Coming up next: Stay tuned for investigative bombshells from Jake Tapper on who REALLY soiled Joe Biden’s diaper and who made Jake Tapper look like a lying idiot.

Not April Fools: there is one outlet you can consistently count on for honest news and quality analysis, but we can’t do what we do without your support. Join us at PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership! We love to hear from our subscribers, and that’s no joke!

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado
Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: CNN MSNBC TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME WASHINGTON POST CBS JOY REID

Recommended

WATCH: Sen. John Kennedy Destroys Nationwide Injunctions Matt Margolis
Nanny State: NYC Will Start Digging Through Residents' Trash Today Sarah Anderson
Jasmine Crockett Just Got Destroyed During Committee Hearing Matt Margolis
[UPDATED] Truck Plows Into Pedestrians on Busy Boston Street Paula Bolyard
Trump's Latest Move Ought to Keep Iran up at Night Stephen Green
Trump Delivers Deadly ‘Either/Or’ to Houthi Terrorists Catherine Salgado

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Were You Ever Paddled at School? I Want to Hear Your Story.
Fukushima Follies and the Yellow (Journalism) Peril
DEI DeathWatchParty Vol. XIV: A Rose by Any Other Name Just as Sour?
Advertisement