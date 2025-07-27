Man Flies to Scotland to ‘Send a Message to Trump,’ but Then Does This on His Plane

On Sunday morning ay 7:10 a.m., EasyJet flight EZY609 took off from London Luton Airport, bound for Glasgow, while President Donald Trump was in the midst of a visit to Scotland. The flight, however, was a trifle more of an adventure than anyone ever wants flights to be.

Advertisement

In mid-flight, a man stood up and started shouting. This being 2025, he was caught on video as he screamed: “Stop the plane. Find the bomb on the plane. Death to America. Death to Trump. Allahu akbar. Allahu akbar. Allahu akbar.” Another passenger recounted: “He literally came out of the toilet shouting ‘Allahu akbar’ with his hands above his head. Then he said ‘I’ve got a bomb, I’ve got a bomb’ - at this point people were confused. I thought he was joking, I mean it’s a weird joke.”

.⁦@BBCNews⁩ .⁦@SkyNews⁩ no coverage yet of bomb threat incident on an easyJet plane this morning? I have full video available showing passenger take down and the man’s id as taken by a friend on the plane pic.twitter.com/SOTrAaKLng — Trevor Nicosia 🧢🖌101 (@nyssa7) July 27, 2025

Indeed. Yet it seems as if many of the people on the plane assumed that a joke was exactly what it was. One striking aspect of this video is that the passengers, with one notable exception, sit by placidly while all this is going on, as if the man who was doing the screaming was part of the in-flight entertainment. One man, however, stands up from row 21 and moves calmly toward the Allahu-akbaring fellow as the latter started to move down the aisle, pumping his fist in the air all the while.

A passenger recalled: “He pushed the airline staff and was being aggressive towards them. He was a big guy, about six foot and they were these petite women. When he pushed them, that’s when things changed. At that point one guy managed to grab him from behind and pull him down, then everyone jumped on top of him. He was fighting a bit on the floor, but at this point he knew he’d f****d up.”

Advertisement

The UK’s Daily Mail describes what happened next: “Another man sat on top of the man to restrain him. He said: ‘Sit down don’t move.’ In another clip, people could be heard nervously asking ‘who is he with?’, ‘does he have his phone?’.” The cabin crew, meanwhile, did what it could to calm the situation, announcing helpfully that the jet would be “landing very shortly.”

While they waited for that happy event, passengers started to interrogate the now-restrained man who had been bellowing about Trump and Allah. One asked him: “Do you have a bomb?” As it turned out, he didn’t, and his claim that he did may have been an attempt to fulfill the Qur’an’s command to “strike terror in the enemies of Allah” (8:60). In another video, the man explained: “I wanted to send a message to Trump... he’s in Scotland.”

Others asked him if he had been taking any drugs or drinking alcohol. His answer is, alas, not recorded. Another asked him: “Why did you say you wanted to bomb this plane?” Once his bag was located and no bomb was inside it, “the fellow passengers asked if he had anything in his pockets.” One more thorough woman advised: “Check everywhere, not just his pockets, check his body.”

The plane landed without incident in Glasgow, where police found the “Death to America, death to Trump” shouter still lying in the plane aisle, restrained by other passengers. An officer asked him: “You’re calm now, are you going to be calm when I stand you up?” He responded: “I’m calm now.” And they took him away.

Related: ‘Messenger of Allah’ Hijacks Plane to ‘Save Humanity from Climate Change’

Advertisement

Another passenger observed that it was all “like a comedy sketch.” And it was, except for the fact that there would have been nothing funny about it at all if he had really had a bomb, or if he had stayed quiet, flown to Glasgow without incident, and then acted successfully upon his stated desire to bring death to Trump.

Trump himself, meanwhile, said amid his remarks to reporters in Scotland: “on immigration, you’d better get your act together or you’re not going to have Europe anymore.” He wasn’t aware of the incident on the flight at the time, but it was as effective an illustration of what he was saying as he could have asked for. Whether or not the “Death to America, death to Trump, Allahu akbar” guy was born in the UK, the large Muslim population there is a development only of the last few decades. If mass Muslim migration into Britain continues, incidents such as the one on EasyJet EZY609 on Sunday morning will become unhappily commonplace, and Trump’s prediction will be proven entirely correct.

If the guy shouting on the plane had been wearing a MAGA hat and was on his way to "send a message" to some leading Democrat, the establishment media would never let you hear the end of it. But you're not likely to hear much about this story. That's why you need to become a PJ Media VIP, and get all the stories the media doesn't want you to hear about. Use code FIGHT for 60% off.