Trump Bombed Iran, So We May Soon Know How Many Terrorist Sleeper Cells Came into America Under Biden

Six U.S. B-2 intercontinental manned strategic bombers took out Iran's deepest nuclear bomb development sites today, in what could well prove to be the most historic and important decision President Donald Trump will have made when he leaves office in 2029.

The radical Muslim tyranny that has ruled Iran since Jimmy Carter was president in the late 1970s has been killing Americans for decades. Iran's murderous acts began with the bombing of the U.S. Marine barracks in Lebanon and continued through a terrible toll of more than 600 Americans as of this day.

Regardless of how one views the wisdom or lack thereof in Trump's decision to dispatch the B2s, more Americans are likely to die in coming days, and not just among our 40,000 or so service personnel located across the Middle East.

The grimmer toll could easily come right here at home, thanks to the Open Border policies of the Biden administration that literally allowed pretty much anybody to cross into this country. But don't expect the mainstream media to provide honest reporting about the severity of this threat.

Here's how CBS portrayed the threat earlier this week, before Trump made the decision to go ahead with the bombing of the Iranian nuclear facilities that Israel could not take out, lacking as they do anything like the Massive Ordinance Penetrators (MOPs) carried by the B2s:

"The threat from Iranian operatives has worried current and former administration officials since Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was assassinated on Mr. Trump's orders in January 2020 ... "For years, U.S. law enforcement and intelligence officials have been concerned about Iran's ability to direct or inspire attacks within the United States — a concern that has ramped up since Soleimani's killing. The FBI, Department of Homeland Security and others have devoted significant resources to countering the threat."

This CBS piece fundamentally misleads readers by not delivering the key facts about the profoundly serious nature of the current threat of Iranian sleeper cells, and those of other U.S. adversaries that entered the country between 2021 and 2024.

The CBS piece presents the familiar narrative of Orange Man Bad being the source of all threats, dangers and risks for the U.S. It's true that Trump ordered the elimination of Soleimani, who was the mastermind of Iran's terrorism operations.

But it was Biden's policies that made it easy for the Iranian terrorist planners and strategists to move terrorist sleeper cells across our border with Mexico. To grasp this reality, here's what the House Homeland Security Committee reported in Oct. 2024:

"The Biden-Harris administration has released millions of inadmissible aliens into the country without adequate vetting or screening, to say nothing of the roughly two million more who have entered as known gotaways. In testimony before the Committee last year, then-chief of Border Patrol Raul Ortiz said the total number of gotaways could be underreported by as much as 20 percent. "There is no way to know how many more potential national security threats, violent criminals, and hardened gang members are now at large in our country. More than 390 illegal aliens on the terrorist watchlist have been apprehended attempting to cross our Southwest and northern borders between ports of entry since the beginning of FY2021—an increase of more than 3,000 percent compared to FY2017-2020. "Individuals from more than 160 countries have been apprehended crossing the border illegally, including aliens from countries on the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. The Committee has documented how DHS’ processes for screening and vetting of inadmissible border crossers are wholly inadequate."

Nobody knows with certainty, of course, precisely how many radical Islamic Revolutionary Guards terrorist sleeper cells there currently are in this country, awaiting orders to launch devastating attacks across the country. Just imagine suicide bombers assaulting the U.S. Capitol, or detonating themselves in crowded public places, or unleashing random shooting on a crowded street in New York, Chicago, Denver, LA, etc. etc.

And it's not just Iran. There is no reason to assume that other extremist Muslim groups don't also have sleeper cells here. The ISIS threat has revived in recent years, and let's not forget that at least 20,000 young Chinese males are known to have crossed into the country during the Biden era. China is our most dangerous adversary, and one of Iran's most significant allies.

There is no doubt that Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have been preparing for a situation such as now may be developing in the wake of the B2 mission.

But it is unclear if they've had sufficient time to determine the actual depth of the threat, and so their preparations may prove insufficient through no fault of their own.

What is clear is this: Just as Trump decision today could well prove to be the most significant of his presidency, it is all but certain that the worst of Joe Biden's decisions was opening the U.S. border.

