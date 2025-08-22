The Morning Briefing: Karen Bass Exists to Make Gavin Newsom Look Competent

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

In yesterday's Briefing we took a broad look at the current moribund state of the once-formidable Democratic Party. The contributing factors that have brought the Democrats to this point are many, but one really stands out — the mind-numbing mediocrity of its major players.

We've often discussed the fact that the Democrats are out of ideas and have nothing to offer the disaffected voters who they've been pushing away for over four years. They're in desperate need of some big, bold policy pitches to give to the American people, and they're not going to get any from the party's current crop of "stars." True, there are limitations placed on them by their own political philosophy, but they still need someone to put lipstick on their socialist pig in order to win elections.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has been getting all of the wrong kinds of press since fire destroyed Pacific Palisades and other areas of her city. We've seen public officials not handle crises well before, but Bass is going to need her own wing in the Mega FAIL Hall of Shame. Bass is the mayor of the second largest city in the country and has performed as if she couldn't be trusted to keep fake houseplant alive.

After fleeing the country on a vanity trip despite being warned about the fires, Bass was the epitome of a "deer in headlights" upon her return to whatever she does that passes for work. Here's a reminder from a post that Kevin wrote back in January:

Mayor Karen Bass just stands there in silence as reporters ask her if she regrets cutting the fire department budget or being in Africa while the fires destroyed her community.



I’ve never seen anything like this. pic.twitter.com/CwoWJ6XZvi — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 8, 2025

Seriously, when was the last time you saw a politician shut up when there were cameras nearby? Bass's silence there was her way of telling the world that she was in way over her head. Bass has recently found her voice and uses it to bash President Trump whenever she can. Throwing ORANGE MAN BAD tantrums for the press is easier than doing any real work. She's been out championing illegal immigrant criminals while neglecting legal residents who need her the most. This is recent video from what used to be a charming enclave in Pacific Palisades:

I don’t think people really grasp the magnitude of what these fires did. Every block in the alphabet streets looks like this. pic.twitter.com/8EeWgjXWjo — Sara Miller-Woods (@Millerita) August 19, 2025

You don't see a lot of rebuilding there because Bass's government has been almost AWOL when it comes to issuing building permits so that people can begin putting their lives back together.

In true Dem politico fashion, Bass has never taken any responsibility for her role in the city's lack of preparedness. Instead, she blamed a high-ranking member of the Los Angeles Fire Department. This is from Rick:

Former Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley filed notice to sue Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and the city for "defamation, retaliation, and negligence." Crowley was fired in February for what Bass said was the fire department's "slow response" to the massive Palisades fire, which destroyed or damaged nearly 8,000 homes, businesses, and other structures, killing at least 12 people in the affluent neighborhood. "Integrity, truthfulness, and serving others before self have guided me throughout my career," Crowley said in a statement. "As the Fire Chief, for nearly three years, I advocated for the proper funding, staffing and infrastructure upgrades to better support and protect our Firefighters, and by extension, our communities. The lies, deceit, exaggerations, and misrepresentations need to be addressed with the only thing that can refute them - the true facts."

Rick's post goes onto note that Bass had chopped $17 million out of the LAFD budget. Every bit of the bureaucratic bungling of this tragic disaster can be laid at her feet.

Karen Bass is so bad at her job that she makes other California Dems shine by comparison. That's saying a lot in a state that has Gavin Newsom as its governor and Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff representing it in the United States Senate. I hope that this lawsuit has legs and can help hasten the end of Bass's political career.

Then Newsom won't have any homegrown cover.

Everything Isn't Awful

Tigers with a frozen milk brick on a hot day pic.twitter.com/1yKjEgQGez — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 21, 2025

Around the Interwebz

LET'S DO THIS. Nicolas Cage In Talks For ‘True Detective’ Season 5

Is the AI bubble about to pop? Sam Altman is prepared either way.

How “We Built This City” Went From No. 1 Hit to “Worst Song Ever”

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

