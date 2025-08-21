UK Court Boots Illegal Aliens From Hotel

Shockingly, a court in the UK has actually ruled against having illegal aliens in a hotel that has become a focal point of nationalist protests.

Epping Forest District Council officials requested a judge to block “asylum seekers,” i.e., illegals aliens, from being housed at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex. The officials made the request due to “unprecedented levels of protest and disruption.” And a High Court ruled in favor of the request.

AP, which reported the news, refers to the protestors as “far-right” and the counter-protestors as “[a]nti-racism.” The bias is strong with that outlet. It’s now racist to want to have border security, to refuse to accept any and every unvetted foreigner, and to object to allowing in people with values and religions totally antithetical to your own. Leftist media is shameless in its lies.

A supposed “asylum seeker” at the Epping hotel was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, which is the actual reason the “racist” protestors object to having so many unvetted migrants there. Chants at the protests include “save our kids” and “send them home.” How dare these prejudiced Brits want to protect their children from invading p*dophiles!!!

Thousands of people attended the protests at the hotel, which finally forced local officials and the High Court to address the people’s concerns.

A High Court judge ruled Tuesday that the hotel must stop housing asylum-seekers by Sept. 12. It wasn’t immediately clear where the migrants would be moved to. Last summer, days of anti-immigrant rioting rocked towns and cities across England and Northern Ireland, triggered by the killing of three young girls at a summer dance class in Southport, northwest England.

Axel Rudakubana killed three girls, who were between the ages of six and nine, and he injured eight others in his stabbing spree last year.

JihadWatch’s Christine Douglass-Williams stated, “The court victory is a significant development in recognizing that British taxpayers have taken enough abuse from their leaders.” That is true, and also indicates how the British who want to oppose illegal immigration can have an impact going forward.

The problem of increasing sexual assault and crime due to mass migration is not confined to the EU, of course. In France, for example, thefts and vandalism on churches and attacks on clergy and churchgoers went up almost 25% in the past year.

Irish media outlet Gript shared an interesting and illuminating story. “A failed asylum seeker gave Gardaí 6 names, 5 dates of birth, 2 different countries of origin, and several different addresses after he was arrested during an attempted drugs search,” the outlet reported.

Lawyers for Justice Ireland wondered how much Irish taxpayer money the “failed asylum seeker” received, why he was not deported since he wasn’t eligible for asylum, why he was allowed in in the first place, and just how many other failed asylum seekers there are in Ireland. The governments of all these European countries are trampling their people’s rights in favor of foreign criminals.

