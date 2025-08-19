UK Muslim Dating Site Pushes Polygamy, Meek ‘First Wives’

Muslim migrants to the UK and Ireland find plenty of Europeans to assault but not necessarily loads of meek Muslim virgins willing to put up with their husbands having multiple wives and physically abusing them in accord with Sharia. Unfortunately, there’s actually a “dating service” to help Muslims perpetuate their sick marriage practices in Western countries.

Advertisement

The NikkahGram website advertises itself as a “VIRGINITY & POLYGYNY MARRIAGES” service. “This is the definitive Nikkah service for those rare Muslims who still value a shy, untouched spouse, and those who support polygyny as the Islamic answer to enable marriages for all. Reverts & non-conventional Nikkah are welcome too,” it brags. The top testimonial when I viewed it was from a Muslim in Ireland.

The website seems too preposterous to be true from a Western perspective. But then again, Muslim ethical standards as laid out in the Quran, Hadith, and other Islamic sacred and judicial texts are antithetical to Western civilization.

Related: Muslim Assaulted Dying, Unconscious Tennessee Woman

Khadija Khan, a Muslim woman, went on GB News earlier this year to complain about the NikkahGram website but, as JihadWatch’s Hugh Fitzgerald noted, while she admitted to the “religious misogyny,” she did not want to admit that the underlying problem is really Islam itself. Islamic texts specifically endorse and encourage Muslim men to have multiple wives and concubines, commit rape and sexual assault, practice domestic violence, and treat women as second-class citizens.

Advertisement

Khan indignantly told GB News, “It’s wild, humiliating, disgraceful. It’s an affront to women’s dignity.” She emphasized, “Whatever this site is promoting, it’s not just misogyny — it’s religious misogyny in its most blatant form. We are condemning these things because we find them abhorrent, appalling, and fundamentally opposed to gender equality.”

She added, “Under the pretext of religious freedom, certain sections of society have been given far too much leeway to live according to their cultural and religious beliefs, often in direct disregard of the law of the land, British values, and fundamental human rights principles.”

Yes, Islam is antithetical to traditional British values, yet Britain has welcomed in hordes of committed Muslims. This is what national suicide looks like.

Hugh Fitzgerald summed up the core problems:

Females and males are treated differently in Islam. It is Khadija Khan who pretends, or more likely has convinced herself, that what she abhors is not the “real Islam.” But a Muslim woman’s testimony is worth half that of a Muslim man. A Muslim daughter normally inherits half of what a Muslim son inherits. A Muslim husband can divorce his wife merely by uttering the triple-talaq; a Muslim woman can divorce her husband only after complicated and often expensive proceedings. A Muslim man can marry up to four wives; a Muslim woman must be content with one husband. Finally, a Muslim man is allowed to “beat” his wife — albeit “lightly” at first — if he even suspects her of disobedience.

Advertisement

Islam is poison to any country, and NikkahGram is just one disturbing piece of evidence proving that.

Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!