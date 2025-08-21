Is This the Next Red State to Escalate the Redistricting Wars?

Blue-state Democrats have long gerrymandered to minimize Republican influence. But when Texas Republicans moved to redraw maps ahead of the 2026 midterms, Democrats panicked, fleeing the state in a theatrical protest that accomplished little. Now the fight over political maps might be about to escalate.

Advertisement

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed new maps aimed at undercutting Republican gains in Texas. Democrats not only have no moral high ground on this issue, but they stand poised to lose the war. As we previously reported, there are more red states that can redistrict mid-cycle than blue states, and if California chooses to push forward with its plan, it was inevitable that red states would respond.

It's not entirely clear if California will succeed. As PJ Media previously reported, a group of California lawmakers has formally asked the Department of Justice to investigate potential “corruption and violation of federal law” tied to Newsom’s effort, noting that California’s constitution explicitly forbids mid-cycle redistricting.

Nevertheless, pressure is mounting in Missouri to follow suit with mid-cycle redistricting in response to California.

Recommended: Massive Scandal Threatens to Unravel Newsom’s Gerrymandering Power Grab

Last Wednesday in Kansas City, hundreds of residents packed a meeting to discuss the possibility of redistricting in the state.

Missouri Republicans have their eyes on increasing their delegation’s GOP count from six to seven seats, a step that would help secure congressional control amid shifting national winds. Republican leaders in Missouri have spoken openly about the desire for a map that better reflects "Missouri’s core constitutional values," with pressure building to convene a special session this September to get the job done. Even lawmakers who previously hesitated about splitting Kansas City’s districts now seem poised to back the effort, sensing the urgency of fortifying their party’s congressional foothold.

Advertisement

“We’ve been obviously watching what Texas is doing,” Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said. “Other states are considering doing this as well. I’ve said all along that it’s interesting to me that the Democrats are talking about gerrymandering when you look at the states they’re in charge of, uh, that is the definition of gerrymandering.”

He added, “So, our goal is we move forward, and there’s no decision to move forward. It is to make sure Missouri’s values are reflected in Washington, D.C., and I’ve said many times that I think our current speaker does a very good job of matching the values of Missourians. The process has to be, in my opinion, who represents Missouri’s values the best, and what do we need to do to make sure that continues into the future.”

For Our VIPs: Here's Why the Democrats Will Lose if They Escalate the Redistricting War

Kehoe’s stance remains cautious, but momentum is building toward a special session. Legislative leaders say it’s “pretty likely,” which signals readiness to respond to pressure from both the White House and the Missouri Freedom Caucus, which urges action “consistent with President Trump’s recommendation.” The lines are being drawn — figuratively and literally — in what appears to be the next front in America’s redistricting wars. Conservatives are ready to defend their values, and Democrats are furious that the GOP is finally pushing back.

Advertisement

The redistricting wars are heating up, and conservatives are finally playing hardball against Democrat gerrymandering! Missouri’s ready to follow Texas’s lead while Newsom scrambles to protect his party’s rigged maps. Only PJ Media VIP exposes these power games that the establishment media ignores. Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off VIP membership. Support fearless conservative journalism that puts America First!