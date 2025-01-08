Step Aside Starter Log, Nothing Burns Hotter than DEI

It's not all bad news for the 64% of Los Angeles County who voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. As they flee the brutal wildfires in terror, watching everything they own turn to toast, they can take comfort in knowing that their Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) -- which is powerless to stop the inferno -- overfloweth with sweet diversity, as planned.

Check out the Los Angeles Fire Department's website:

The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Bureau will focus on building and fostering a Department committed to engaging the voices and respecting the humanity of all its members, reflected in how it handles recruitment and hiring, workplace conduct, retention, and promotion. The DEI Bureau will be up and running and fully staffed by January 2023. It will be led by Deputy Chief Stephen Gutierrez, the Department’s first Chief Equity Officer.

Thank God. I'm sure Californians would hate to be pulled out of a burning house by a fire department rife with filthy "toxic masculinity" and sorely lacking men in panties.

FACT-O-RAMA! Los Angeles may not have the man person-power, or water, to stop the tragic wildfires sweeping through the City of Angels, but at least the new DEI crew won't be "deadnaming" the charred bodies they find.

Marxism hates many things, including beauty, private property, success, self-sufficient people, and that "racist" meritocracy.

If nothing else, LA can burn with pride knowing the feckless fire chief checks a box:

🚨LAFD Chief is being hailed as the first female and LGBTQ fire chief in Los Angeles. She says her priority is DEI. There's no water to fight the wildfire in Los Angeles!



Resign Now! California deserves better!pic.twitter.com/wDAIqNAs3e — AJ Huber (@Huberton) January 8, 2025

The fire engulfing L.A. shouldn't be a surprise. Every institution, whether it's our airlines, a basketball team, or a fire department, will crumble once the DEI animals spread through them like cancer. And the LAFD is one of those institutions taken over by Marxists.

The hoofprints of progressive clowns are all over these fires.

No one seems to know why the mayor of L.A., Karen Bass, is off attending an inauguration in Ghana as her city burns, especially since January is the beginning of "fire season" and Los Angeles -- located on the Pacific Ocean -- is somehow out of water. Also, Mayor Bass cut roughly $17 million out of the LAFD budget -- likely to host and feed those illegal immigrants flooding into California. What could go wrong? Nothing, if you're a vile communist.

PINKO-RAMA! DEI is nothing more than a destructive, Marxist plan to place untalented yet obedient "useful idiots" into positions of power and then direct them to destroy everything in their purview.

Marxists benefit from such firestorms. They revel in the destruction. The L.A. fire destruction is the literal interpretation of the commie battle cry of "burn it all down and rebuild it fairly." Bonus points: Many of the houses being torched are mansions owned by those who dared to work hard and succeed, many of whom can't purchase fire insurance due to California being a woke pile of kindling. Also, the pinkos get to point an accusing finger at their god, "klymatt change."

FACT-O-RAMA! If I didn't misspell those last two words. Big Brother Non-binary Sibling would demonetize this article.

California's klymatt clowns have been down this fiery but mostly Marxist road many times before, but, despite the "science," they are trained to blame the fire (and all the world's woes) on bad clouds or something.

PJ Media's very own Victoria Taft tells it like it is;

Blaming these fires on "climate change" when there's little to no fire mitigation (clearing brush, trimming undergrowth, managing forests) and allowing millions of acre-feet of water to be washed out to sea are also really dumb ideas. Maybe these dumb ideas are what they mean by "man-made" climate change. It's hard to ignore the record. Fire officials say that homeless camp wildfires doubled from 2020 to 2023 to 13,909. There were 24 "homeless related" fires in LA County responded to every day of 2021. According to NBC 4 in L.A., some of the homeless campfires started from campers illegally hooking up to underground electricity outlets. That's what caused a fire in Hollywood.

It may be hard for thinking people to ignore the facts, but it's not for the brain-dead dogsbodies who long for nothing more than to feel they are better than YOU because they obey their masters, even as their homes burn.

LETTERKENNY-O-RAMA! Let us not forget the poutine-sucking, beaver-tale chomping, cloud-hugging Canadian "degen" who blamed the Canadian government for starting 14 fires he later copped to setting himself.

For those who still don't believe that DEI is a tool of destruction for the communist stains looking to destroy America and enslave We the People, here is a reminder that the first fire commissioner of NYC, Laura Kavanagh, apologized to NYS's apparatchik attorney general, Letitia James, for failing to "fix" the FDNY, and by "fix" she meant to turn New York's Bravest into a bunch of freedom-hating tovarishes.

Like New York City, Los Angeles canned city workers -- including firefighters -- for refusing to bend their knees and raise their sleeves for the impotent "clot shot" that lefty stooges laughingly called a "vaccine."

YOU CAN'T BE SERIOUS-O-RAMA! In what one of America's most astute - and attractive - political pundits considers to be a vulgar lack of gratitude, then-NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio threw a "canyon of heroes" ticker-tape parade for New York City's first responders in July 2021 during the "scamdemic." Two weeks later, those who didn't get the COVID "vaccine" were summarily fired.

Watch as L.A. Mayor Bass will not -- or can not -- answer one question posited by a reporter. At least she is the first black, female mayor of Los Angeles.

Mayor Karen Bass just stands there in silence as reporters ask her if she regrets cutting the fire department budget or being in Africa while the fires destroyed her community.



I’ve never seen anything like this. pic.twitter.com/CwoWJ6XZvi — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 8, 2025

I am certain people in the comments will attack me for this, but, if the skin color of a brave firefighter risking his life to save yours -- or that of your kids -- isn't to your liking, burn.

Whether you agree or disagree, let me hear it in the comments.