Trump Announces Rwanda-Congo Peace Treaty

President Donald Trump announced he has arranged a peace treaty between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), ending the latest phase of a conflict that has periodically flared up over the last three decades.

The peace deal, once signed, could present a historic agreement between two nations that have been in conflict to a greater or lesser extent for nearly 30 years. Trump is claiming credit for the deal — which is to be signed in Washington, D.C. — along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

It would be wonderful if Trump also urged the leaders to ensure they are protecting Christians, as massacres of Congolese Christians and attacks on churches by Islamic terrorists continue to occur, and Rwanda reportedly helped fuel the violence against Christians. Hopefully, with the countries at peace, terrorism will gradually become a thing of the past.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “I am very happy to report that I have arranged, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a wonderful Treaty between the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the Republic of Rwanda, in their War, which was known for violent bloodshed and death, more so even than most other Wars, and has gone on for decades. Representatives from Rwanda and the Congo will be in Washington on Monday to sign Documents.”

With his usual extreme enthusiasm, Trump celebrated the deal as a global victory. “This is a Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World!” He then reflected on whether or not he would receive recognition for his efforts:

I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between Serbia and Kosovo, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for keeping Peace between Egypt and Ethiopia (A massive Ethiopian built dam, stupidly financed by the United States of America, substantially reduces the water flowing into The Nile River), and I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for doing the Abraham Accords in the Middle East which, if all goes well, will be loaded to the brim with additional Countries signing on, and will unify the Middle East for the first time in “The Ages!”

Trump does often focus a little too much on himself when discussing geopolitics, but perhaps in this case, we may excuse him for being a little proud of orchestrating a deal that recently seemed as far away as ever in many eyes. “No, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me!” Trump added.

Unfortunately, Trump’s love of making deals does sometimes blind him a little to reality, as when he kept offering to make a deal with the Iranian regime that says “Death to America” is one of its main slogans. Sometimes you just can’t make a deal with the devil, as Winston Churchill knew about Adolf Hitler. That said, however, Trump has orchestrated some truly historic peace deals, including the new one between Rwanda and Congo. He is right to call it a victory both for Africa and for the whole world.

