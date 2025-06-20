Trump Calls for 2020 Election Fraud Special Prosecutor

Donald Trump called for a special prosecutor to investigate 2020 election fraud just after the FBI revealed evidence indicating that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) did indeed interfere in the controversial and highly contested election that ended with Joe Biden in office.

Trump began by boasting about his border security success, but ultimately focused on the need to secure our elections in a Friday Truth Social post. After all, Democrats have been cheating in elections regularly for over a hundred years now, so it would be surprising to find out they weren’t continuing that shameful tradition.

Trump boasted, “Zero Border crossings for the month [of May] for TRUMP, verses 60,000 for Sleepy, Crooked Joe Biden, a man who lost the 2020 Presidential Election by a ‘LANDSLIDE!’”

Bashing his failure-plagued former opponent, Trump continued, “Biden was grossly incompetent, and the 2020 election was a total FRAUD! The evidence is MASSIVE and OVERWHELMING. A Special Prosecutor must be appointed. This cannot be allowed to happen again in the United States of America!”

The president wants a thorough investigation and accountability of potential fraud and election vulnerabilities. “Let the work begin! What this Crooked man, and his CORRUPT CRONIES, have done to our Country in 4 years, is grossly indescribable! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump ended.

George Washington, the father of our country, once said, “Truth will ultimately prevail where pains [are] taken to bring it to light.” It seems that pains are finally being taken to bring to light the truth about the 2020 election. On June 16, FBI Director Kash Patel announced on X, “The FBI has located documents which detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 U.S. election, including allegations of interference by the CCP. I have immediately declassified the material and turned the documents over to Chairman [Chuck] Grassley for further review.”

Patel told Just the News, “Specifically, these [documents] include allegations of plans from the CCP to manufacture fake driver's licenses and ship them into the United States for the purpose of facilitating fraudulent mail-in ballots – allegations which, while substantiated, were abruptly recalled and never disclosed to the public.”

The allegation was that the fake driver's license campaign was meant to benefit Joe Biden specifically, and Biden did in fact pander to and financially benefit the Chinese Communist Party while in office, including through “green” energy funding. Interestingly, U.S. Customs and Border Protection did intercept almost 20,000 fake licenses at about the time the source provided the intelligence on the CCP’s alleged license campaign.

Whatever the facts of the 2020 election, there is certainly enough evidence to warrant investigation. And if there was indeed significant foreign interference in the election, and if the Biden administration did not investigate it because they were the beneficiaries, then those responsible for hiding the evidence need to be held accountable.

