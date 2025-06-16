Kash Patel Drops 2020 Election Interference Evidence Bombshell

FBI Director Kash Patel dropped a bombshell Monday evening, handing Congress an intelligence report that raises serious questions about China’s role in the 2020 election. According to the report, Chinese operatives mass-produced counterfeit U.S. driver’s licenses as part of a broader scheme to flood the system with fake mail-in ballots—benefiting… you guessed it… Joe Biden.

This wasn’t just foreign meddling—it was industrial-scale fraud, enabled by a broken mail-in voting system the Democrats have long been exploiting. The report confirms what many of us suspected all along: the integrity of the 2020 election wasn’t just compromised—it was hijacked.

According to officials who spoke to Just the News, the reports—flagging potential foreign interference in the lead-up to the 2020 election—were neither corroborated nor seriously investigated. In fact, they were quietly pulled back from intelligence agencies right around the time then-FBI Director Chris Wray told Congress there were “no known plots” of foreign meddling.

Convenient timing, isn’t it? While Trump was being accused of endangering democracy, the intelligence community was sitting on evidence that might have blown the lid off the election narrative—and they buried it.

The documents were handed over to Sen. Chuck Grassley, who had warned the FBI that the intel was being ignored—not investigated—even though there was clear evidence of fake licenses tied to foreign election interference.

"Thanks to the oversight work and partnership of Chairman Grassley, the FBI continues to provide unprecedented transparency at the people's Bureau,” Patel told Just the News. “To that end, we have located documents Chairman Grassley requested, which detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 U.S. election. Specifically, these include allegations of plans from the CCP to manufacture fake driver's licenses and ship them into the United States for the purpose of facilitating fraudulent mail-in ballots – allegations which, while substantiated, were abruptly recalled and never disclosed to the public.”

Patel has declassified the material and turned them over to Chairman Grassley.

Officials who have seen the documents told Just the News the FBI had a relatively new confidential source who provided information in summer 2020 that the Chinese government was manufacturing and exporting fake U.S. driver's licenses as part of a plot to create voter identities for Chinese residents living in the United States so they could vote with fake mail-in ballots. The intelligence source claimed the plot was specifically designed to benefit Biden, officials said. They also said the intelligence report was recalled within a few weeks and the allegations never fully investigated, on the grounds that the source needed to be re-interviewed. But, in fact, another agency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, had intercepted nearly 20,000 fake licenses around the time the intelligence came in a possible corroboration of the report, officials said.

So let’s connect the dots. The FBI had credible intel in 2020—substantiated by actual evidence from Customs and Border Protection—that the Chinese Communist Party was working to rig the election with fake IDs and mail-in ballots. The allegations pointed directly to a scheme designed to help Joe Biden. And what did the bureau do? They buried it. Recalled the report. Pretended it never existed.

While Democrats and the media were screaming about “foreign interference” in 2016, they had no interest in stopping it in 2020—because it worked in their favor. This wasn’t a failure of intelligence. It was a cover-up. And the consequences of that cover-up may have changed the course of American history.

