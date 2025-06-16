Los Angeles Rioters Attack Car, Driver Runs Them Over

There’s a narrative being pushed heavily by Democrat leaders and the media that the protests over the weekend were basically nonviolent and peaceful. I would argue that if you have to brag about that, that’s telling in of itself, but in this day and age, it also means it’s probably not entirely true.

For example, in Salt Lake City, shots were fired during the “No Kings” protest. In Portland, things escalated into full-blown riots after demonstrators attacked federal officers stationed at the ICE facility—prompting a response of tear gas and non-lethal rounds. And in Los Angeles, despite the chaos elsewhere, Mayor Karen Bass still insisted the “No Kings” protests were “overwhelmingly peaceful.”

“I will tell you, 30,000 people were downtown LA. There were protests in 15 different locations in our city. I flew over each one of them, and they were overwhelmingly peaceful,” Bass told CNN’s Dana Bash. “It’s not shocking that at the end of a protest that you’re going to have some confrontation. Of course, I wish there was none at all, but I don’t think that characterized the day at all,” Bass said. “I mean, otherwise, more than five people would have been arrested.”

Yesterday, law enforcement officers and members of the U.S. Military were being harassed and attacked in Democrat Mayor Karen Bass's LA.



But she continues to say the riots were "overwhelmingly peaceful." pic.twitter.com/5onXGm5fY3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2025

However, footage of the situation on the ground proved otherwise.

LAPD and Sheriffs have completely blocked off the federal building now in Los Angeles @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/iR4lR3pTJ0 — Hailey Grace Gomez (@haileyggomez) June 14, 2025

In fact, there is footage of a bunch of “protesters” attacking a car in Los Angeles. The driver, who had every reason to be fearful, drove through them, running over one of the women attacking the vehicle.

Woman ran over by an individual driving a car during protests over the weekend in Los Angeles, California.



The woman was seen blocking the car when the driver had clearly had enough.



Police are investigating the incident. According to KTLA, the woman who was struck was… pic.twitter.com/wa1deT51SZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 16, 2025

It remains to be seen what will happen in this case. Local media naturally ignored the fact that the woman was part of a mob attacking the vehicle. In Florida, the driver would be protected by law for engaging in self-defense.

“If you’re driving on one of those streets and a mob comes and surrounds your vehicle and threatens you, you have a right to flee for your safety,” Florida Gov. DeSantis said last week during an interview. “So if you drive off and you hit one of these people, that’s their fault for impinging on you.”

DeSantis drew a clear line between Florida’s tough stance on lawlessness and the permissive chaos seen in blue states like California and New York. While cities like Los Angeles allow anti-ICE rioters to wreak havoc unchecked, Florida is making it clear that criminals masquerading as activists won’t be tolerated.

“You have a right to defend yourself in Florida,” DeSantis said, rejecting the idea that citizens should stand by helplessly. In contrast, Democrats across the country seem more interested in protecting violent mobs than law-abiding Americans, which is why it seems likely the driver of the vehicle isn’t likely to be treated as well as he would be in Florida. But imagine yourself in that situation. These people, whatever they are protesting, have no right to target bystanders the way this woman and the other people did.

