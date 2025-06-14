One ‘Critically Injured’ at Utah ‘No Kings’ Riot

Catherine Salgado | 11:44 PM on June 14, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

At least one person was critically injured at the rowdy anti-Trump “No Kings” march in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday night. 

KUTV reported that some 10,000 people were participating in the march between Pioneer Park and the Federal Building on Saturday when chaos erupted and shots were fired. The shooting critically injured at least one unidentified individual near 200 South State Street, and law enforcement arrested one suspect.

Video shared on X apparently shows people running away from the area of the shooting while police clash with several protesters.

The Salt Lake City Police Department posted on X, “We can confirm the shooting resulted in one person being critically injured. The patient has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injures [sic]. Officers are asking people to leave safely and orderly. This remains a very fluid situation.”

KUTV reported further:

Multiple law enforcement units and ambulances responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m.

Officials are asking demonstrators to leave "safely and orderly." They are also asking anyone with photos and videos of the incident to upload them to their online portal for evidence.

The protest was the largest of nearly a dozen that took place in the state of Utah on June 14.

Leftists are having freak fits over Donald Trump’s June 14 parade for the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army’s founding, which happened to coincide with Trump’s birthday, hence the “No Kings” marches nationwide. 

RelatedA Revolutionary Story of Heroism on the Army’s Birthday

Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers seem to be under the false impression that the parade was being held primarily for Trump‘s birthday rather than the Army’s. The Utah shooting seems to be an example of Democrat stupidity turning violent.

Update 12:00 a.m. ET: There are unconfirmed reports that the shooter was injured at the event. 

