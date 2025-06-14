A Revolutionary Story of Heroism on the Army’s Birthday

Today is the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States Army, and out of the thousands of stories of Army heroism over the years, here’s one story that illustrates the courage, patriotism, determination, originality, and optimism against mighty odds that have always characterized our armed forces.

Advertisement

George Washington, ever the general who led from the front, sat on horseback at the bridge contested by the Hessians and British against the Americans at Trenton. “Defend the bridge to the last extremity!” shouted the commander-in-chief. “To the last man, Excellency,” was one officer’s reply. The Americans, following their daring and successful Christmas 1776 surprise attack on the Hessians at Trenton, were staking all on a desperate fight. Fortunately, two of the regiments standing by Washington at the crucial bridge were the aptly nicknamed Indispensables and Immortals.

One private at the Second Battle of Trenton said, “On one hour, yes, on forty minutes, commencing at the moment when the British troops first saw the bridge and creek before them, depended the all-important question whether we should be independent States, or conquered rebels.”

Related: Happy 250th Birthday to the U.S. Army!

Historian Patrick K. O’Donnell describes the historic clash in vivid detail, quoting firsthand sources. The private recalled the scene:

The noble horse of Gen. Washington stood with his breast pressed close against the end of the west rail of the bridge, and the firm, composed, and majestic countenance of the General inspired confidence and assurance in a moment so important and critical. In this passage across the bridge it was my fortune to be next to the west rail, and arriving at the end of the bridge rail, I was pressed against the shoulder of the General’s horse and in contact with the General’s boot. The horse stood as firm as the rider, and seemed to understand that he was not to quit his post and station.

Advertisement

Fortunately, the best troops of the diminishing and volunteer army were just as determined as their general. The “Immortals” were the remains of Maryland and Delaware regiments who had sacrificed many of their own men bravely engaging the British to enable a previous American retreat. The “Indispensables” from Marblehead, Massachusetts had just won lasting fame by getting the whole American army back and forth across the icy Delaware River. Both regiments were racially and financially diverse groups of men. Black, white, and Native American Indian soldiers awaited the British army’s charge.

Washington had just had to convince many soldiers to reenlist at the expiry of their enlistments on New Year’s. But the men knew he was right when he said, “your country is at stake, your wives, your houses, and all that you hold dear.” So they stood at the bridge, contesting it against troops from two countries that had very high reputations indeed for mowing down everyone in their path.

One officer delivered a highly practical and rather amusing order to the troops: “Well, boys, you know the Old Boss has put us here to defend this bridge; and by God it must be done, let what will come. Now I want to tell you one thing. You’re all in the habit of shooting too high. You waste your powder and lead; and I have cursed you about it an hundred times. Now I tell you what it is, nothing must be wasted; every crack must count. For that reason, boys, whenever you see them fellows first begin to put their feet upon this [bridge], do you shin ‘em…Fire low.”

Advertisement

The officer added, “Bring down your pieces, fire at their legs, one man wounded in the leg is better than a dead one, for it takes two more to carry him off & there is three gone. Leg them, dam ‘em, I say leg them.”

From O’Donnell:

Battle of Trenton unfolded as Hessian grenadiers (Britain’s German allies) in prodigious columns made the first attempt to storm the bridge. The assault troops fought halfway across facing withering American musket fire, many undoubtedly “legged,” slowing their advance. Scores of Hessians fell, coating the stone bridge with blood and gore. Unbroken, they reformed and charged, again; dozens fell from the musket fire, and the columns disintegrated before they reached the center of the bridge. Elated from their triumph, the Americans raised a massive cheer at the site. “Such a shout I have never since heard… The [American] line was more than a mile in length, yet they shouted as one man.” Indomitable, the Crown’s troops reformed and charged over the bodies of their dead comrades who “lay thicker and closer together for a space than I have ever beheld sheaves of wheat lying in a field which the reapers had just passed.” Once again, the Americans held the bridge.

For a third time, the British troops could not cross the bridge, but British commander Cornwallis knew there was a good chance that with the morning light, he could surround and destroy the American forces. “We’ve got the old fox safe now. We’ll go over and bag him in the morning,” the confident aristocrat sneered of Washington.

Advertisement

In the morning, however, the “old fox” was gone. He had dexterously withdrawn his troops during the night and was marching toward Princeton and another victory. It wasn’t the last time Cornwallis would miscalculate about the “old fox’s” cleverness or the Americans’ fighting skill — Cornwallis some years later would be flying the flag of surrender at Yorktown.

And so the Indispensables and Immortals marched down the icy path and into history. Indeed, all the Revolutionaries and soldiers who have worn the Army uniform since could rightly be called the “Immortals,” for their heroism will never be forgotten.

Help PJ Media continue to report on vital news and key historical anniversaries. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 75% off your membership.