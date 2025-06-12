DeSantis to Leftist Mobs: Riot in Florida and You Might Get Run Over

When American leftists throw their tantrums, it’s the same tired routine: looting, rioting, and blocking traffic, all under the delusion that mayhem somehow moves the needle for their cause. And with this weekend shaping up to be another flashpoint, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t staying silent. He’s sending a blunt message to the mob: Try that nonsense here, and you’ll face real consequences. Florida won’t tolerate your street chaos.

DeSantis is preparing for the worst, not hoping for the best — and he’s got the law on his side. Thanks to earlier legislation he championed in the wake of the George Floyd riots, Florida has some of the strongest anti-riot provisions in the country. Have you seen footage of rioters blocking traffic or blocking ICE vehicles from detaining illegals? Well, in Florida, if that happens to you, you have the right to hit the gas.

In a no-nonsense interview with Dave Rubin, DeSantis made it clear that Florida drivers won’t be expected to sit still while a left-wing mob surrounds their car — and he’s making sure the law backs them up.

“If you’re driving on one of those streets and a mob comes and surrounds your vehicle and threatens you, you have a right to flee for your safety,” DeSantis said. “So if you drive off and you hit one of these people, that’s their fault for impinging on you.”

DeSantis framed it as part of Florida’s “zero-tolerance policy,” a sharp contrast to the chaos tolerated and even encouraged by blue-state leaders in places like California, Oregon, and New York. Unlike Los Angeles, where anti-ICE rioters have spent the past week turning streets into war zones while city officials barely lift a finger, Florida won’t be coddling criminals who call themselves "activists."

“You don’t have to sit there and just be a sitting duck and let the mob grab you out of your car and drag you through the streets,” DeSantis added. “You have a right to defend yourself in Florida.”

That’s a concept that used to be common sense. But Democrats nationwide have sadly taken the side of the lawless mobs, while law-abiding citizens get lectured about free speech and the right to protest while getting assaulted and robbed.

DeSantis, true to form, isn’t waiting around to see what happens. With widespread protests expected this weekend in response to anti-ICE enforcement actions and a national call for “direct action,” the governor made it clear that Florida is ready.

“They’re supposedly going to do demonstrations all over the country,” he said. “We already have our state resources on alert. They will be deployed as needed.”

“People can always choose to do the wrong thing, even in Florida,” DeSantis continued. “The difference is in Florida, you ain’t just getting a slap on the wrist like they do in Portland… You’re going to end up in the inside of a jail cell, and you will be held accountable.”

Governor @RonDeSantis on @RubinReport



Watch NOW here: https://t.co/HGUYTG8ECc pic.twitter.com/65h1a5LbAi — The Rubin Report (@RubinReportShow) June 12, 2025

This is what leadership looks like: anticipating threats, protecting citizens, and refusing to bend the knee to radical mobs. The left wants anarchy in the streets. DeSantis wants order. And if protesters want to test that resolve in Florida, they’ve been warned: He isn’t messing around.

