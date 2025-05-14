Austin Metcalf’s Killer to Receive High School Diploma

The young thug who will stand trial for killing high school athlete Austin Metcalf is to receive his diploma with “full credit” while out of jail on bond.

Too many leftists and an activist judge have rallied on the basis of skin color to the defense of Karmelo Anthony, who stabbed Metcalf to death for telling him he was in the wrong seat at an April track meet. Sadly, some “conservatives” have held white supremacist events in response, much to the horror of Austin’s grieving father, Jeff. The latest disturbing news in this tragic mess is that Karmelo will be awarded his high school diploma despite being under house arrest for murder.

Advertisement

Karmelo’s family has already displayed a shocking lack of shame, denying Karmelo’s guilt, fundraising for him, and reportedly planning to buy a new house with some of the fundraised money. This is in striking contrast to Jeff Metcalf, who generously forgave an unrepentant Karmelo just after the fatal stabbing, and who has tried to combat the racism and partisan lies circulating from both sides, even while being disrespected by both sides, including by Jake Lang and Karmelo’s press conference organizers. The Metcalf family has been targeted with multiple swatting calls, and Jeff had to resign from his job.

Related: Beloved Teen Athlete Brutally Murdered at Track Meet. The Reason Is Horrifying.

MRCTV’s Brittany Hughes covered the newest development, noting Anthony has raked “in more than half a million dollars and getting his own security detail, [and] will be allowed to graduate high school with ‘full credit’ while he awaits his trial for stabbing another teenager to death.”

Hughes continued:

According to WFAA, Anthony’s family and Next Generation Action Network, a race-baiting activist group, helped negotiate a deal for the accused murderer to receive his diploma from Frisco’s Centennial High School while under house arrest, which he’s been on since getting out of jail on a $250,000 bond. NGAN released a statement saying that the group “can affirm that Karmelo Anthony will graduate with full credit and a diploma in hand,” despite Anthony having missed the last month and a half of the academic year, what with his being stuck at home on murder charges at all. We are proud to share that Karmelo Anthony will graduate and receive his high school diploma, and that his academic achievements will not be disrupted,” said NGAN President and convicted felon Dominique Alexander, adding, “NGAN has worked diligently alongside the Anthony family’s legal team to bring about this fair and student-focused resolution. This is a moment of dignity for Karmelo and a reminder of the power of advocacy done right.”

Advertisement

Criminals stick together. Notice how Alexander doesn’t care a whit about the dignity of Metcalf and his family.

The Frisco superintendent wanted brownie points for not letting Karmelo walk across the stage, claiming, “Frisco ISD does not condone violence or crime in our schools or at our events and will not reward or celebrate those who hurt others.” How is giving an accused murderer under house arrest his diploma not a reward? Felon and activist Dominique Alexander certainly sees it as a win.

Please support PJ Media’s conservative reporting on race-baiting and crime. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!