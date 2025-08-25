‘Get to Work’: Trump Takes Down Maryland Governor for Crime Record

Donald Trump mocked the horrible track record of a Democrat governor who tried to patronize the president on cleaning up crime.

Democrats are trying to pretend Trump is racist for looking to deploy National Guard to more blue cities that happen to have black mayors, but the true racists are Democrats who don’t give a hoot about how many black people are carjacked, assaulted, robbed, and murdered in these cities. Black lives don’t matter when they’re in D.C., Baltimore, or Chicago, it seems. Trump is fed up with the nonsense propaganda.

Posting on his Truth Social platform as usual on Sunday, Trump wrote, “Governor Wes Moore of Maryland has asked, in a rather nasty and provocative tone, that I ‘walk the streets of Maryland’ with him. I assume he is talking about out of control, crime ridden, Baltimore?”

Trump told the brutal truth: “As President, I would much prefer that he clean up this Crime disaster before I go there for a ‘walk.’ Wes Moore’s record on Crime is a very bad one, unless he fudges his figures on crime like many of the other ‘Blue States’ are doing.”

Violent crime continues to be a severe problem in Baltimore, with the recent murder of 28-year-old Wilson Marroquin Caceros inspiring yet more concern among residents, according to WBFF Fox45. The deadly Friday shooting marked the third homicide of the week there. There have been 11 shootings in Baltimore since August 11. Some residents told the outlet that their experiences on the streets don’t match Democrat politicians’ claim of declining violent crime. Like Washington, D.C., Baltimore could be manipulating statistics.

In contrast, as of yesterday, D.C. had gone twelve days without a homicide, which is a stunning fact, the probability of which before Trump’s law enforcement takeover was below one percent, the Crime Prevention Research Center explained.

Naturally, Trump is feeling confident about his track record versus Moore’s. “But if Wes Moore needs help, like Gavin Newscum did in L.A., I will send in the ‘troops,’ which is being done in nearby DC, and quickly clean up the Crime,” Trump offered. “After only one week, there is NO CRIME AND NO MURDER IN DC! When it is like that in Baltimore, I will proudly ‘walk the streets’ with the failing, because of Crime, Governor of Maryland.”

The president added:

P.S. Baltimore is ranked the 4th WORST CITY IN THE NATION IN CRIME & MURDER. Stop talking and get to work, Wes. I’ll then see you on the streets!!! Also, I gave Wes Moore a lot of money to fix his demolished bridge. I will now have to rethink that decision??? Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT

In usual Democrat style, Moore accused Trump of what he himself is guilty of — living in callous ignorance of what it’s really like on the crime-filled streets of Democrat cities. “The reason that I asked the President to come and join us is because he seems to enjoy living in this blissful ignorance … these tropes and these 1980s scare tactics,” Moore lectured on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

But statistics, law enforcement data, and reality are all against Moore. Democrat-run cities are hellholes, and only decisive action, such as Trump has taken, can begin to clean them up.

