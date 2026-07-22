Why Aren't the Democrats Walking Away With the Midterms?

Rick Moran | 9:14 AM on July 22, 2026
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

By all rights, Democrats should be blowing Republicans out of the water in these midterm elections. Donald Trump's approval numbers are underwater, and on issues, Democrats hold an advantage on which party is better able to handle the economy. The Iran War is becoming more unpopular by the week, and inflation is beginning to tick up as a result.

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Republicans are trusted far more on immigration, but in a true, bitter irony, Trump has slowed the illegal wave at the border to a trickle, making it far less of an issue.

So why aren't the Democrats winning big?

Ron Brownstein, a veteran political reporter, is noticing it too.

This gentleman has the answer for Brownstein and any Democrat who actually wants to win in November (LANGUAGE WARNING):

Voters may not love Republicans. They may not like what's happening in the economy, in Iran, and with inflation. They may not like Trump very much. But there's one reason that, against all odds, Republicans could very well end up holding their slim majority in the House and even increase their margin in the Senate.

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Voters hate Democrats more.

In an election where all of the issues are breaking the Democrats' way, Republicans have two huge issues they can throw at Democrats that may very well scare enough voters to give the GOP an advantage.

The first is a gift from the Democrats: their acquiescence in an attempted coup of their party by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Republicans will call them "communists."  The DSA doesn't care what you call them as long as you vote for them.

The Democrats are gambling, like all mainstream parties in history faced with a radical left surge, that once the kooks help the rest of them get elected, they will control them, tame them, and channel their energy into productive, constitutional avenues.

Good luck with that because it worked so well in Russia and Germany in the 20th century.

Meanwhile, Republicans are going old school with a 1950s-era, genuine anti-communist "Red Scare" campaign.

“We’re fighting right now in Congress over whether we’re going to maintain our status as a constitutional republic or we’re going to trade that in, dismantle the foundations, and go down this dark road of death to communism,” Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said in a press conference at the Republican National Committee.

“These crazy little mini-Mamdanis who are popping up all around the country, they are a danger to you and your family.”

The Hill:

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) drew attention to the Democratic Party’s ideological battle in those primaries, with the insurgent left-wing candidates defeating those favored by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). 

He was clear that Republicans saw those leftist candidates as useful to campaign against.

“In swing districts, it draws an incredibly sharp contrast between our incumbent Republicans who are working to make life more affordable for working families against these communists who want to literally defund the police,” Scalise said.

He was referencing the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) platform, which calls for “steps towards fully abolishing the police and prison system which protects the rich and jails the poor” and “amnesty for all immigrants regardless of status.”

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I really hope they bring back Doo-wop and Elvis (yes, he's still alive). While they're at it, making my crew cut popular again would be fine with me.

Democrats are doing all the heavy lifting for Republicans. The GOP doesn't have to demonize the Democrats when the donks are doing a darn fine job of it on their own.

The trick for Republicans will be to find a way to get their supporters to the polls. Right now, the enthusiasm gap is concerning, but why isn't it larger, asks one political science professor.

“I don't think that things are looking very good for Republicans,” said Rob Alexander, a political science professor at Bowling Green. “The enthusiasm gap that we’re seeing is unsurprising. Maybe the most surprising thing is that it's not higher in favor of Democrats.”

The professor also noted what the GOP isn't saying in the campaign.

“It's just all negative, negative, negative. There's very little ‘we're building the American dream, and things are better.’ It’s more ‘those guys are bad,’” Alexander said. “It seems to be the tactic that we’re settling into as we move on, and it’s going to be a really ugly fall throughout the country.”

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Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

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Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY

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