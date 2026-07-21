New Jersey's Democrat Governor Just Proved Trump Right About Non-Citizen Voting

Democrats have spent years insisting that non-citizen voting is a right-wing fantasy, a conspiracy theory invented by people who can't accept election results, and dismissing President Donald Trump's push for stronger voting safeguards with eye rolls and accusations. This week, Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) proved them all wrong, in her own words.

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Earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security revealed that New Jersey had more than 35,000 non-citizens sitting on its voter rolls. Democrats and much of the media treated the claim like a fever dream. Then, on Tuesday, Sherrill admitted the truth, at least partially.

"A serious software error in New Jersey's Motor Vehicle System led to the registration of roughly 6,600 people who indicated that they were not U.S. citizens between June 2023 and June 2024," Sherrill said in a statement she posted to X.

That’s just the number she was admitting to.

She then blamed the error on the previous administration, ordered an investigation, and directed the removal of anyone erroneously added to the rolls during that window.

"Our preliminary analysis shows fewer than 400 individuals who were newly registered for the first time because of the error voted," Sherrill said. Fewer than 400 is still 400 non-citizens who cast ballots in American elections. Democrats have insisted for years that could never happen.

Keep in mind that 6,600 is only what Sherrill is willing to admit to. The Department of Homeland Security put the number at more than 35,000. If the governor's own count keeps landing well short of that figure, it's fair to wonder how much of this mess she still isn't owning up to.

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New Jersey GOP Chair Christine Hanlon, who also serves as a county election official in Monmouth County, argued that the disclosure should lead to real legislative changes, including voter identification requirements, and said the state's entire voter file needs a second look. "The entire voter file should be corrected because I do not believe this accounts for all of the issues," she said.

RNC spokesperson Ally Triolo said the party is "examining all available legal options" on how to proceed.

Sherrill couldn't resist turning her own scandal into a swipe at Trump. "Donald Trump has zero credibility on the issue of election integrity," she said, insisting that "when we find a problem, we don't hide it, deny it, or invent conspiracies. We investigate it, we fix it, and we tell the public."

That's rich. Nobody in Trenton rushed to tell the public about 6,600 non-citizens on the voter rolls until federal investigators forced the number into the open.

Let's be honest here: this is exactly what Trump has been warning about for years, and exactly what Democrats have spent years denying. New Jersey just handed the country hard proof that non-citizen voting isn't a myth. It's a documented failure sitting in a state government's own files.

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"Mikie Sherrill just admitted what the RNC and NJGOP uncovered a month ago through public records: noncitizens are on New Jersey's voter rolls," said RNC Chairman Gruters. "Democrats keep claiming this never happens, yet every new discovery tells the same old story. Enough excuses. Pass the SAVE America Act and ensure only American citizens are voting in American elections."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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