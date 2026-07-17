DHS Exposes Non-Citizens on Voter Rolls, Foreign Access to Voting Machines and Registrations

The Trump administration is moving to pressure Republican and even Democrat states to clean out their voter rolls after evidence that there are hundreds of thousands of non-citizen names on those rolls, a massive election fraud vulnerability. Besides that, foreign enemy governments have dangerous access to election-related technology.

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin hosted a press conference on Friday as a follow-up to President Donald Trump‘s Thursday night primetime address on bombshell election fraud revelations. “First of all, [at] Department of Homeland Security, we've identified 250,000 non-citizens registered to vote in just four states,” Mullin began. He also later revealed how our enemies, like China, Iran and Russia, can manipulate elections by hacking voter registrations and voting machines.

DHS Secretary @SecMullinDHS on election security: "We've identified 250,000 non-citizens registered to vote in just four states." pic.twitter.com/ajyHTutN7W — CSPAN (@cspan) July 17, 2026

Mullin elaborated, “Mind you, we have 46 other states, and [in] just four states, we've identified 250,000 non-citizens registered to vote — in California and Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Nevada.” Interestingly enough, all four of those states have been the scenes of contested state, local, or federal elections within the last few years. In fact, Joe Biden's alleged 2020 margins of victory in multiple states, including Pennsylvania, are below the total of non-citizen and deceased voters that DHS found.

Related: Hysteria, Horror, and Vows of Hard Work: Reactions to Trump’s Election Fraud Bombshells

Mullin went on, “We also worked with proactive states to identify 28,000 non-citizens on their voter rolls, plus 400,000 individuals that are still registered to vote that are deceased.” He then listed the 23 states that actually complied with federal investigations on this topic: Georgia, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, Idaho, Alabama, Missouri, Louisiana, Kansas, Arkansas, Wyoming, Montana, Iowa, Florida, South Dakota, Indiana, Arizona, South Carolina, Utah, Nebraska, Michigan, and "my great home state of" Oklahoma.

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But Mullin also has evidence on America's international enemies tampering with our election systems. “Talking about our machines, we know for sure that our foreign adversaries — not our allies, foreign adversaries — have parts that are vital pieces in our voting machines,” he emphasized. “We know that they can access what they consider the key to the back of these votes, to these machines. We know that they can change voter registration and your vote. We know it's possible. There's not a question.”

HOLY CRAP



Secretary Mullin says our foreign adversaries can access our voting machines and CHANGE voter registration and our votes pic.twitter.com/QYqJEFQrXb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 17, 2026

Between foreign sabotage and domestic corruption, our elections are very vulnerable. In light of the information Mullin mentioned above, DHS did issue special letters to four states in particular, which preliminary findings indicate have at least the following number of aliens on their rolls:

• 190,832 non-citizens registered to vote in California. • 35,152 non-citizens registered to vote in New Jersey. • 15,903 non-citizens registered to vote in Nevada. • 14,576 non-citizens registered to vote in Pennsylvania.

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Again, these are only preliminary findings because the states in question have not released full data to DHS. Therefore, the numbers could be even higher — especially in California, where the list of IDs considered acceptable to register for voting is ridiculously long and accessible to illegal aliens. This evidence from DHS confirms what many of us suspected — that Democrats are likely relying on illegal votes to win elections.

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