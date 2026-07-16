'Unwoke' Free-For-All #103: Welcome to the Wonderful World of Consequences, Libs

Stephen Kruiser | 5:22 PM on July 16, 2026
Townhall Media

(Reminder: Every episode is on the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

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One of the many failures of modern education has been the watering down of consequences for our youth. Feelings are more important than grades and learning and, after figuring out that stoves are hot, kids tend to think that they can get away with anything else. Because leftism is very infantile, grown-ups on that side of the aisle feel the same way. 

Some of them are now learning in the hardest of  ways what "Find Out" means. 

via GIPHY

In their thoroughly unhinged war against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who are upholding the law, some Trump Derangement Syndrome lefties have decided to adopt attempted vehicular homicide as a method of protest. "Attempted," because trying to run over law enforcement agents who are highly skilled with firearms tends to be full of the aforementioned consequences. 

In this episode, Kevin and I discuss the best way to handle any encounters with law enforcement. Admittedly, I have far more experience in that regard. Fortunately, I learned rather quickly from my idiotic youthful mistakes. Even as immature as I was in my 20s, it didn't take me long to figure out how to handle any future encounters with the police after my first one. Then again, I wasn't a liberal in my 20s (or ever). 

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We kept it kind of tight today because Brokeback was so excited that he was being ridden two weeks in a row. He's an energetic fella when the lid is popped on the Diddy oil. 

Enjoy!

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Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. 

Read more by Stephen Kruiser

Categories:

COLUMNS CULTURE

Tags:

CONSERVATISM ICE LAW AND ORDER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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