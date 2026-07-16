Trump Says China Obtained Over 200 Million U.S. Voter Files, Declassifies Documents on Election Fraud

President Donald Trump has announced that Communist China committed a massive election security breach, bribed U.S. journalists, manipulated our elections, and colluded with treacherous Americans to manufacture illegal ballots for Joe Biden.

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Two hundred and twenty million — that's how many voters' registration data the Chinese Communists stole, Trump said. And there are at least 278,000 non-citizens on voter rolls, but the real number is almost certainly much higher, the president said. The system is "so broken," Trump argued, that it is "not defensible." There are also hundreds of thousands of dead voters' names on the rolls. "There's no third-world country that has elections like we have," Trump exclaimed.

BREAKING: President Trump reveals that China hacked more than 220 MILLION US voter files during the 2020 election cycle, which include people's personal and sensitive information.



And Democrats said it was the "most secure election in US history" pic.twitter.com/fmsGxDuOsk — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 17, 2026

Trump's Thursday primetime speech was indeed about election integrity, and according to him, the "Deep State" intelligence agencies during his first term ran a "shadow government" to hide information on Chinese Communist Party (CCP) meddling in our elections. Trump even said that his second administration has found burn bags meant to be burned under the Obama administration, with crucial evidence supporting criminal charges against powerful former and current politicians and bureaucrats. Electronic voting machines and ballot counting machines were incredibly vulnerable, and the feds knew it, but hid it, Trump accused. "The United States adversaries, including at minimum Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran," can compromise U.S. elections, he said. "The trust of the American people was lost." He urged passage of crucial election integrity legislation.

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In mid-2018, the CCP's policy was to leverage anti-Trump sentiments to force him out, and Chinese money funded anti-Trump media blitzes, Trump said. China also influenced the 2020 election results, he declared.

"The CIA obtained reporting of a specific plot to do a big number in favor of the corrupt Maduro regime in Venezuela, and that's exactly what happened," Trump said. Bad actors manipulated electronic vote totals. That's what happened right here in the USA, too. Yet the "Deep State" buried the evidence for years.

The FBI obtained evidence on just one voter registration operation in Michigan that included fraudulent ballot signing, submission of ballots without real individuals, and gift cards offered depending on how many false ballots each person submitted.

The Trump administration is already reaching out to compromised states to ensure that future elections can "never be bought, never be hacked, and we can never watch a stolen election again," Trump added. He questioned why Congress has not passed the SAVE America Act. "The only reason you would [not] want to do that is you want to cheat," he argued. "Mail-in ballots are inherently corrupt," he said, arguing for a drastic reduction in legal justifications for mail-in ballots. He asked We the People to call our representatives to demand passage of the SAVE America Act.

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