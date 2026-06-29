The Morning Briefing: We Regret to Inform You That Election Integrity Won't Be Returning

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Ghyrrbellin became rather fond of strawberry preserves on spicy beef jerky after a kitchen mishap in which tequila also featured prominently.

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Well, that was certainly a wearisome turn of events in a short period of time, wasn't it?

Just one day after lamenting leftist activist judges, two of the ones who are supposed to be on our side went rogue and got squirrelly on one of the most important issues facing the United States of America. This is from Catherine:

The U.S. Supreme Court has finally handed down a ruling on a vitally important mail-in ballot counting deadline case. The decision comes amid controversy over election results altered by alleged mail-in ballots in California. Unfortunately, the court ruled 5-4 in favor of allowing Mississippi to count ballots received up to five days after Election Day. This is a disaster, obviously a huge opportunity for fraud, an encouragement not to count expeditiously, approval for ballots not mailed in time and possibly harvested, and also indirectly ensures other states like California will count until they get the results authorities want. It was a very disappointing decision from SCOTUS, especially given our supposed conservative majority.

It was Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett who decided to aid and abet the Democrats in their election fraud efforts. I can complain all I want about activist libs in the judiciary, but they never, ever waver on this issues that are most important to the Democrats. In fact, that was pretty much what we were discussing yesterday.

Justice Barrett wrote the majority decision, which is very disappointing. Then again, she's wobbled before.

Mail-in ballots are the most deadly cancer killing election integrity in this country. That's why they're a priority for the Democrats. Justice Samuel Alito wrote the dissent for this nightmare, which Matt wrote about:

Alito then argued that the decision "leaves open opportunities for voter fraud that may further undermine Americans' faith in the integrity of this country's elections." We all know he’s right. We’ve been covering the problems with mail-in ballots for years, and Alito also backed up his claim with receipts. Alito pointed to a bipartisan commission from 2005, co-chaired by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker, that concluded absentee voting was "the largest source of potential voter fraud" in American elections. Alito noted that "diverse sources have recognized that mail-in ballots increase the potential for fraud.”

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The reason that vote-by-mail is the darling of the Democrats is that the fraud is so difficult to prove. As the commission study that Matt cites noted, it's the potential for fraud that's so huge. The transparency gets, put politely, very muddied and that's where all of the "anomalies" occur.

President Trump responded to the ruling by immediately renewing his call for Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act. Regular readers here know that I have written about the importance of the need to get that done a lot. I have one big problem with the bill, however — it doesn't do nearly enough to shut down the mail-in ballot problems. Some new restrictions are placed on the process, but the greatest impact they'll have is making the Democrats whine louder. I favor restrictions on vote-by-mail that a lot of Republicans would call Draconian.

As Catherine wrote, we are still doomed to endure post-election day ballot counting until Dems get the votes that they need. Election fraud deniers say that's merely a result of voting habits — Republicans tend to vote on election day while Democrats vote by mail. Or for several cycles after they're dead. Anyway, that's a story I might have bought if just once it was a Republican who was behind on election night in an important race and benefitted from several days of post-election ballot dumps.

Just once.

The probability involved in it always being the Democrat gives everything a decided "statistical impossibility" vibe to me.

As Justice Alito pointed out in his dissent, this does destroy the faith that good people have in elections. That is, of course, the game plan for the Dems. They're trying to get all Republicans to give up and stop voting. I know a few people who it's already worked on.

I'll keep raging at the fraud-fest, but it is getting more and more discouraging. If the SAVE Act doesn't get passed, the bleakness will really kick in.

Sorry Dems, I'm still going to vote. In person. On election day.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Robert G. will get us going on our return to the Mailbag:

Kruiser, We lovers of Liberty DO have some celebration to do - quietly- on the personal self-defense front. The fight against those who would take our long guns continues apace. The long gun fight is IMO the most important one. Yes, I carry for protection of myself and others, but rifles are the true guarantor of Liberty; to say nothing of defending against a possible domestic terrorist attack. I support a number of 2A Rights organizations; VCDL, SAF and GOA. Anyone who doesn't know those by their abbreviations needs to do some homework. Thanks for all you do for us on weekdays, and please keep taking those weekend sanity days. Please also keep that nice example of American craftsmanship by S&W close at hand. Best,

I have always been a fan of rifles and shotguns because, if I run out of ammo, I've still got a blunt object weapon in my hands. In recent years, I've become a big supporter of Firearms Policy Coalition. They do great legal work and also have a fun, snarky social media presence that is merciless to the anti-gun crowd. As for S&Ws...I've got a .40 cal M&P Shield on top of my desk and a .357 magnum revolver that I inherited from my dad in the desk drawer.

Elaine B. writes:

Dear Mr.Kruiser, I'm sure you'll be getting many contributions to the Mailbag with the 250th anniversary of our country's founding almost upon us. I was around for the 200 th and I expect the 250th to be just as grand. I live in one of those states where, as soon as the democrats regain power, they attempt to "muzzle" us with a slew of new gun laws. My husband proudly wears his shirt that says, "1776% sure you're not taking my guns." Thank you for many chuckles and thought- provoking articles everyday. You're the first I read every morning after the Bible. Happy Birthday, America!! Elaine B.

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I'm trying to get as much sleep as I can the next couple of nights because I know that there will be America 250 fireworks going off here for a week. I promise to try and not embarrass myself as you make the move from the Bible to my insanity every day, but I think people are used to the fact that I'm a little off by now. Hope you have a great Independence Day weekend!

This is from Darren:

Howdy Mr, Kruiser, Every time I get to the bottom of the Morning Briefing and find "THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time" in the POTUS Press Today section, my mind registers it as "THE PRESIDENT participates in Singing Time". I'm not dyslexic, so I do not know what causes this phenomenon, by I do find the resultant mental image of Trump, Vance, Rubio, and Hegseth belting out a rousing barbershop quartet number to be most enjoyable. Thank you so much for your contributions to my morning routine and keep up the good work. Darren in the Foothills of the Smokies

LOL, now I'm not going to be able to unsee that. If I end up with any free time this weekend maybe I'll see if I can cook up an AI video of the singing group.

We'll wrap up today with Friend of the Briefing Douglas P. today:

Greetings and regards. I'm grateful for your continued focus on election fraud. Nothing else matters. We can read all day about how various Democrats do stupid/immoral/illegal things. None of that matters. We have seen that the D Fraud Machine can elect anyone, no matter how despicable. Hans Van Spakovsky has been writing splendidly on this for many years. I met him 20 years ago when he trained my daughter and me as election judges in Virginia. I'm glad he's still in the fight; he's one of the best. We must get the Save America act over the finish line and enforce it. We must get a citizenship question on the census, and a firm policy that representation in Congress is based on the number of citizens, not warm bodies. Most of all we must turn out and vote. As Hugh Hewitt wisely said, if it's not close, they can't cheat. Thanks for your contributions to my morning routine. Always appreciated.

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Back in the day when the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN) was still a thing, I would always say that a Republican candidate needed to be "outside the margin of ACORN" in the polling. Sadly, as you can see from today's MB, there's still a lot of work to do.

Thanks to everyone who wrote in. I kept a couple in reserve in case people get busy as we approach the big weekend.

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Bro ran through the entire neighborhood 😭 pic.twitter.com/vFaj7cLAKH — cats with powerful impression 🐾 (@catshealdeprsn) June 29, 2026

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

06/29/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: MS Now

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Boston Globe

Secondary Print: Politico

Radio: FOX

New Media: Just The News



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



5:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Print Interview

Oval Office

Closed Press 7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Rose Garden Club Dinner

Rose Garden

Closed Press

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