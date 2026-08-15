Progress: Jihad Finally Comes to Hong Kong

You might have thought there was some corner of the planet where this sort of thing didn’t happen. You’d have been wrong. The incident got no attention from the establishment media in the West, but it was no less momentous for being ignored, as it may have been the first-ever jihad attack, at least in modern times, in Hong Kong.

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The Indian publication The Organiser (yes, they’re allowed to hear about such incidents in India, but not so much in the United States) reported Friday that “a 22-year-old Bangladeshi Muslim migrant identified in local social-media reports as Khan was arrested after a knife attack at the Baguio Villa residential estate in Hong Kong’s Southern District on August 10, in which a foreign domestic helper and a security guard were injured and hospitalised.”

There is no indication that Khan was acting out of some grievance, or targeting people known to him. Instead, he went after random people, as The Organiser makes clear when it says that he “charged at a male passerby” after walking out of “his unit in Block 47 wearing only sweatpants and moved towards Block 43.” The random man “narrowly escaped the attack, after which the suspect turned on a security guard.”

Why would Khan try to stab random people walking by on the street? Both the Islamic State (ISIS) and al-Qaeda have repeatedly called upon Muslims in non-Muslim states to target people at random in order to “strike terror in the enemies of Allah” (Qur’an 8:60), as well as to overburden and ultimately destroy the law enforcement and intelligence apparatuses of infidel societies.

As far back as September 2014, the Islamic State called upon Muslims to “kill a disbelieving American or European — especially the spiteful and filthy French — or an Australian, or a Canadian, or any other disbeliever from the disbelievers waging war, including the citizens of the countries that entered into a coalition against the Islamic State.” The jihadis exhorted their coreligionists to “rely upon Allah, and kill him in any manner or way however it may be,” including several options for how the killing should be done. One of those was “slaughter him with a knife.”

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And so that’s exactly what Khan tried to do. He was “bare-chested and barefoot when he emerged from his residence,” possibly so that when he emerged in Islam’s physical paradise after being killed, he wouldn’t have to waste a large amount of time undressing before beginning to enjoy himself with the fabled virgins of paradise.

Before that, however, he was all business: “Outside Block 43, he approached a male passerby and attempted to attack him with a knife. The man managed to dodge the assault. The suspect then confronted a security guard, leading to a physical struggle. Other security personnel rushed to the scene as the confrontation developed. Khan subsequently fled from the clash and attacked a passing foreign domestic helper, stabbing the person in the back. Posts circulating on X claimed that the victim, described as a domestic helper, was stabbed in the neck and back with a fruit knife. The claim regarding the weapon and the victim’s injuries has circulated online alongside reports of the arrest.”

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Stabbed in the neck? Why would Khan target the neck? Maybe it was just a random assault, or maybe he had in mind another directive from the Qur’an: “When you meet the unbelievers, strike the necks” (47:4).

Meanwhile, The Organiser adds: “The investigation into Khan’s motive is now central to determining whether the Baguio Villa stabbing was an isolated criminal act or part of a wider ideological pattern.” This is not an instance of the familiar Western practice of authorities claiming not to know the motive behind what are clear and obvious Islamic jihad attacks. Instead, Hong Kong authorities appear to be trying to determine whether or not Khan is affiliated with jihad groups.

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As for whether or not this act represents a “wider ideological pattern,” it most certainly does. Yet authorities the world over seem determined to ignore that pattern, and to claim that it is not actually evidence of what it quite obviously shows: that there are Islamic jihadis the world over, determined to victimize infidels, and infidel authorities are not doing much of anything to protect their people against the threat those jihadis pose. This attack in a new place, Hong Kong, will just be one of many as long as the denial and inaction continues.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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