What a Coincidence: Another ‘Mentally Ill’ Muslim Goes on a Stabbing Spree in France

This time it was in Clermont-Ferrand, a pleasant, or formerly pleasant, city of around 150,000 people in central France. But it is a story that has played out many, many times before, and likely will many more times before people, after who knows what calamities, finally cast off the ridiculous fantasies of this Age of Absurdity.

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Breitbart reported Sunday that “a Sudanese migrant was shot and then arrested by police after allegedly going on a stabbing spree in the French city of Clermont-Ferrand on Sunday, leaving at least three people wounded.”

It seems that this grateful refugee, who is 34 years old, “is alleged to have stabbed a neighbour at around 2:30 pm local time, before going on to attack other pedestrians. When police arrived on the scene, the man reportedly ‘charged at a police officer with his knife.’”

The charge, however, was not successful: “After seeing his colleague come under attack, a fellow officer on the scene shot the alleged knifeman, first in the arm, and then in the abdomen and side as the attacker continued to come towards him.”

This Sudanese migrant’s behavior is entirely in accord with the repeated calls from the Islamic State and al-Qaeda for individual Muslims to mount “lone wolf” attacks against innocent civilians in the West. The Islamic State issued this call back in Sept. 2014:

So O muwahhid, do not let this battle pass you by wherever you may be. You must strike the soldiers, patrons, and troops of the tawaghit. Strike their police, security, and intelligence members, as well as their treacherous agents. Destroy their beds. Embitter their lives for them and busy them with themselves. If you can kill a disbelieving American or European — especially the spiteful and filthy French — or an Australian, or a Canadian, or any other disbeliever from the disbelievers waging war, including the citizens of the countries that entered into a coalition against the Islamic State, then rely upon Allah, and kill him in any manner or way however it may be….If you are not able to find an IED or a bullet, then single out the disbelieving American, Frenchman, or any of their allies. Smash his head with a rock, or slaughter him with a knife, or run him over with your car, or throw him down from a high place, or choke him, or poison him….

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So this fellow attacked several of the “spiteful and filthy French” with a knife. He didn’t manage to “slaughter” any of them, but that was not for want of trying. Now, it may be a total coincidence that this Sudanese migrant was acting in full accord with jihadi exhortations to attack random civilians. The French authorities, in fact, are certain of it: “The prosecutor claimed that ‘at this stage, no evidence suggests the terrorist nature of the facts.’”

Why, of course! To assume anything else would be the very height of “Islamophobia”! Never mind also that this fellow has been making trouble for years now: “The suspected attacker is said to have previously been convicted in the same city of ‘outrage, rebellion, violence against a police officer, and death threats.’”

But jihad? Of course not! A French official “added that the man was also under ‘psychiatric supervision’ at the time of the attack.” Why, of course he has. After all, what else could this fellow be but mentally ill? Police in France and elsewhere in Europe have been claiming that violent Muslims are not terrorists, but are mentally ill, for years now.

Related: Muslims Should 'Sacrifice Their Blood for the Sake of Allah,' Says Imam... In Maryland

No one in France or anyone else seems to have noticed that the mental illness that makes one pick up a knife and start stabbing random people is a malady that almost only Muslims ever contract. No one in France or anywhere else seems to have noticed or cared that this form of mental illness was hardly ever seen in Europe before the era of mass Muslim migration. No one ever considers Islam’s doctrine of jihad, or how closely it corresponds to this alleged mental illness.

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I look forward to the new edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), which I am confident will list and classify this particular mental illness, and explain its etiology.

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