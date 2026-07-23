Mamdani’s Rhetoric Gets Results: Muslim Screaming ‘Allahu Akbar’ Stabs Two, Including a Jewish Man

Did New York City’s Marxist Muslim Mayor Zohran Mamdani invite this attack?

The news out of New York City was shocking, but drearily predictable: the New York Post reported Thursday evening that “two men were stabbed in an unprovoked rampage on the Upper West Side near Central Park on Thursday afternoon — with investigators probing whether the attack was a hate crime, according to cops and law-enforcement sources.”

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There was very good reason to suspect that it was indeed a hate crime, of a kind that is increasingly common all across Europe and North America, while authorities continue to look the other way and pretend that the threat of this particular hate crime does not exist: “Police were investigating claims that the suspect said ‘Allah Akbar,’ meaning ‘God is the greatest’ in Arabic, before one of the attacks.”

“God is the greatest” is close, but it’s still a misleadingly incomplete translation. While “Allah” is indeed generally translated as “God,” the deity of Islam and the Qur’an is so different from the God of the Bible as to call for different terms. Also, the deity that is being invoked here is quite specifically the Allah of the Qur’an, and not the God of the Bible, and so it is best to leave that word untranslated.

Meanwhile, “akbar” does indeed mean “greatest,” or more precisely “biggest,” as well as “greater” or “bigger,” and in this case, the most accurate translation of the phrase “Allahu akbar” would be “Allah is greater.”

That’s certainly what jihad terrorists mean when they scream it out in the midst of their violent acts. They do not just happen to be randomly making a declaration of the greatness of Allah while stabbing or beheading someone. Their scream of “Allahu akbar” is meant to indicate that Allah is showing himself to be greater precisely in and through the act of violence at hand, and demonstrating that he has greater power than the infidels’ god, who was powerless to save the victims from the attack.

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In this case, the Allahu-akbaring jihadi “allegedly jumped the first victim, a 57-year-old Asian man near West 84th Street and Central Park West, and stabbed him in the back with a knife, at around 1:30 p.m., police and the sources said.” Then he zeroed in on more apposite quarry: “The second victim, a 50-year-old man wearing a yarmulke, was attacked as he was leaving synagogue at Central Park West and West 86th Street, and stabbed in the torso with a screwdriver, according to cops and sources.”

The “Allahu akbar” cry came during the attack on the Jewish man. A woman who “was speaking with the victim inside the Jewish Center on West 86th Street before the attack, said she ran out and spoke to two witnesses who heard the suspect say ‘Allah Akbar’ before the stabbing.” The victim “had been leaving Tisha B’Av services when he was attacked.”

All we know about the perp so far, apart from his jihadi war cry, is that he is 51 years old and was caught soon after his attacks. Cops are saying, of course, that he “suffers from mental health issues,” which is the all-purpose excuse authorities use all over the Western world to try to conceal the real ideological motivation behind jihad attacks.

Related: The Adults in the Room Skewer Boy Mayor Mamdani After He Admits He Can't Fulfill Major Promise

In this case, beyond ideological motivation is the question of actual incitement, and from the mayor of New York City, no less. On Tuesday, Zohran Mamdani falsely accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being a war criminal and carrying out a genocide of “Palestinians.” On Thursday, a Muslim screaming “Allahu akbar” stabs an identifiably Jewish man who was leaving Jewish services. Will Mamdani now blame the victim and talk again about “Islamophobia,” as he did when Islamic jihadis tried to commit a jihad massacre of anti-Sharia protesters?

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Whatever Mamdani does and says now, one thing is certain: He will not talk about Islamic jihad, or do anything to prevent attacks of this kind in the future. He will not tone down his incendiary antisemitic rhetoric. Does the mayor of the city with the second-largest Jewish population in the world actively want to see Jews subjected to violence? If he doesn’t, what exactly is he doing to prevent that violence?

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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