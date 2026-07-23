Did Hakeem Jeffries Prove That Democrats Are Panicking About the Midterms?

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) wants you to believe Democrats want to fight fraud. Talk about a bizarre flip-flop mere months before the midterm elections.

Something is clearly up.

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When President Donald Trump returned to the White House last year and put Elon Musk in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency, Democrats erupted in outrage. Rooting out waste and fraud in federal spending should have been an easy bipartisan win. Instead, the Democrat Party treated it like an assault on the republic and fought DOGE at every turn.

That opposition wasn't just rhetorical. Just last month, the House passed H.Res.1335, a resolution condemning those who defraud the federal government and backing reforms to prevent improper payments, including verifying eligibility before taxpayer money goes out the door. Easy thing to support, right? It should have been. But instead, a total of 177 Democrats voted against it. And guess who was one of them? That’s right: Hakeem Jeffries.

“And our promise to the American people is that we will hold the crooks accountable," he said. "If you’re crook in the United States of America, and you’ve been stealing from the American people, we’re coming after you.”

Democrat House leader Hakeem Jeffries claims that Democrats will now fight fraud:



“We will hold the crooks accountable…If you have been stealing from the American people, we’re coming after you.”



Didn't you vote against condemning fraud against U.S. government? pic.twitter.com/wBC7i8MZ3P — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2026

It's a nice line. Does anyone really believe he’s being genuine here? I certainly don’t. Nobody's buying what Jeffries is selling. Democrats spent the last year blocking, delaying, and demonizing this administration's efforts to root out waste, fraud, and abuse, and everybody knows exactly why. Something is telling Jeffries and his party that their strategy has become political poison. So, this is what they do. They adopt a position they don’t truly hold because they think it will fool voters.

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They do this all the time. Remember when leftists crapped on President Donald Trump’s No Tax on Tips plan, blasting it from all angles, and then gushed when Kamala Harris rehashed the exact same policy on the campaign trail? Democrats want to convince voters they’ll act like Republicans in order to get elected.

But the funny thing is, this shouldn’t even be a partisan issue. The American people don't like watching their tax dollars get stolen, and Democrats have spent a year rabidly defending the people doing the stealing and defrauding. Make no mistake about it, this 180 has something to do with what their polling is telling them.

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It would be nice to believe Democrats have seen the light on fighting fraud, but they’ve given us no reason to trust them. If they really want to prove they’re serious, they can condemn the fraudsters and support the administration’s effort to root out fraud.

And while they’re at it, there’s another 80/20 issue they can flip on.

As we all know, Democrats have blocked commonsense legislation like the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote and a valid photo ID at the polls. Both ideas are wildly popular with the American people. In fact, the politics are so lopsided that even Democrat strategist James Carville is telling his own party to cave. "We are not going to win the war against some kind of ID," Carville said on his podcast. "It doesn't make any sense, it doesn't fix anything, but maybe you just go along with it and move to the next thing."

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💥NEW: James Carville calls on Dems to *PASS* national voter ID law💥



"We are NOT gonna win the war against some kind of a ID ... EVERY poll shows 75% or better say we should have some kind of a ID to vote ... just quit fighting and go along with it!" pic.twitter.com/rrjkJlHKiU — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 23, 2026

It’s funny how so much of what Republicans are fighting for is popular ideas, isn’t it? That’s why Democrats pretend to adopt those ideas as their own. But let's be honest here: if Jeffries and his party actually wanted to prove they care about fighting fraud, whether it’s connected to government spending or the ballot box, they'd start voting for the measures already in front of them. But they won’t. Why? Because they just want to win an election.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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