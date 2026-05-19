The Morning Briefing: GOP Needs More Than Investigations and Outrage to Combat Voter Fraud

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Beierweldt suddenly developed a taste for kipper snacks and a vanilla milkshake after a mentally taxing croquet match.

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Here we go again. With the midterm elections now less than half a year away, it would be nice if all we had on our minds were the classic election concerns of yesteryear, like messaging and the quality of our candidates. If the fortunes of the Republican Party were riding on regular stuff like that, I'd be throwing money at Polymarket and betting on a GOP romp in November.

We're dealing with 21st century Democrats here, though. They don't do much in the way of developing policies that appeal to American voters in order to win elections. The strengths of the modern Democratic Party are insincere pandering and, um, tinkering with elections.

The Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media repeatedly assure us that election fraud exists only in the minds of Republicans. Apparently, we have very vivid imaginations. This is from Victoria:

Do you remember that crime that never happens? Voter fraud? Yeah, it happened again, and this time, James O'Keefe got it on video. Now, federal prosecutors in California have announced they've made their first arrest in a scheme that paid bums on Skid Row to register to vote. That's a federal crime, by the way. Federal prosecutors in the Los Angeles Central District of California U.S. Attorneys Office on Monday announced a plea agreement — that's called a conviction — of a woman, Brenda Lee Brown Armstrong, who was caught on tape more than 28 times paying people with cash or cigarettes to register to vote. She registered them to vote so they could sign petitions for which she was paid.

I'm going to go out on a limb and say that the Skid Row denizens aren't hardcore MAGA types when sobering up long enough to cast a vote.

The Democratic elites use all of their imagination concocting schemes like this. I don't like giving them any compliments, but they are very good at this sort of thing. I am convinced that there are people at the Democratic National Committee who never sleep and devote all of their time to coming up with new "anomalies" that they can introduce into the election process.

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The 2020 election still haunts us, especially after the four years of gloom and doom that followed it. Yesterday, Matt wrote that the Department of Justice is investigating some of those aforementioned anomalies from 2020. The focus is on Arizona and Fulton County in Georgia. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said it's taken so long to dive deeply into it because, "it takes a lot of work to uncover what happened in 2020."

It's important to try and figure out what happened in Maricopa and Fulton counties in 2020, but I wonder how much they can figure out six years later. My concern is the next election. True, we have to know what happened in the past to thwart efforts to do the same in the future. As I said earlier, though, the Democrats will always find new ways to destroy election integrity.

Until the GOP does something concrete to shore up future elections — SAVE Act, anyone? — the Ghost of Election Fraud Past will create voter apathy on the right. I can't begin to count how many conservatives I've met who believe that, because of the Democrats' obsession with election chicanery, it doesn't matter whether they vote or not. That kind of resignation is precisely what the Dems are trying to induce.

I am far too nervous about what could happen in November to waste any emotional bandwidth on 2020. If I were back in the activist mood, I would be organizing a rotating protest to camp outside the office door of Sen. John "Jellyfish" Thune until he either shepherded the SAVE Act into law or resigned in shame. Any anger that Republcans are still feeling about 2020 should be directed at Thune and channeled through repeated phone calls and emails to his office.

Yes, I write about this a lot. I do it because I truly believe that we're only an election or two away from the Democrats achieving their dream of one-party rule if the Republicans don't find a way to inject some sanity into the way we elect the people who run our country.

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To be continued...

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

We have a couple of quick culinary hits today, beginning with this from Will:

Mr. Kruiser, you recently mentioned Spam. I read many, many years ago of an ice cream contest in Houston in which appeared six (!) types of spam ice cream. It's hard for me to imagine one type, much less six. - Will

I used to frequent a garlic restaurant in Los Angeles called "The Stinking Rose." The place was divine. They had garlic ice cream, which I ordered for dessert every time I ate there. After that, I believe that people can do any kind of weird thing with ice cream that they want.

Liz H. writes:

Kruiser, We in tiny remote towns (pop. 600) tend to make our own fun. For a while we had a New Year's Day Spam Toss. Two people stand about 10 feet apart and toss the loaf back and forth. Increase the distance another 5 feet and repeat tossing until the loaf disintegrates midair and cannot be caught. WInner faces a new opponent. Family dogs provided the cleanup crew. Alcohol is involved. PS: Scrapple over Spam, every time/

I'm not going to lie, Liz, this sounds like psychotic fun, even if it is a waste of food. Any recreational game or activity that has, "alcohol is involved," anywhere in the description is going to be fun. Ringing in the New Year with some booze is the only way to go. Dry January is an abomination.

Friend of the Briefing Gail is on a roll lately:

John Brennan: A “Legion of professionals” in the Department of Justice, the CIA…who are refusing to support any type of political action on the part of the Trump Administration. James Comey: …Called on what he referred to as “the Legion of Deep State prosecutors” to hang in there until Donald Trump is out of office. Mark 5:9 : “My name is Legion for we are many,” where Legion was not a solitary demon, but revealed to be a collective. God help us!

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Brilliant. The Deep State is, indeed, demonic. It doesn't need a housecleaning, it needs an exorcism.

As always, thanks to all of my digital pen pals!

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Without the pic I would've sworn that Wild Echidna was a foot fungus.

Ever seen a wild echidna? 😊 pic.twitter.com/d5r2yUJGem — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 18, 2026

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The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Soft washes of color, delicate light, and the quiet beauty of the desert 🌵✨This watercolor by Ettore DeGrazia captures the simplicity and elegance DeGrazia was so well known for. Even in a single cactus bloom, he found movement, warmth, and life. pic.twitter.com/te5BuCwMtp — DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum (@DeGraziaGallery) May 18, 2026

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Kabana Comedy/Tunes

An all-time MTV classic video and I don't think I've ever included it here. My bad.

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

05/18/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, MAY 19, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: CBN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: CQ Roll Call

Secondary Print: The Hill

Radio: FOX

New Media: Semafor



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press

11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:30 PM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders

Oval Office

Closed Press



7:15 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY deliver Remarks at the Congressional Picnic

South Lawn

Pre-Credentialed Media

Media may request credentials



Briefing Schedule

1:00 PM Press Briefing by the Vice President JD Vance

James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

On Camera Oval OfficeClosed PressOval OfficeClosed PressOval OfficeClosed PressSouth LawnPre-Credentialed MediaMedia may request credentials here , sign-up link closes Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 12:00 PMJames S. Brady Press Briefing RoomOn Camera TV Corr & Crew: CNNSecondary TV Corr: CBNPhotos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, GettyPrint: CQ Roll CallSecondary Print: The HillRadio: FOXNew Media: SemaforThe White HouseClosed Press

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