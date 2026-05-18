All the Terrorism That Is Fit for the Media to Ignore: A Dam Bomb in Alabama

SCUBA divers performing routine maintenance on a drinking water dam in Alabama found what is being called a "grenade-like IED" bomb at the base of the structure.

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FACT-O-RAMA! The dam is the only source of drinking water for roughly 350,000 Americans living in or near the city of Mobile.

he Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) worked with the FBI's Bomb Squad, the Mobile Police Department Explosive Ordnance Detail, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Bomb Squad, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), and the Daphne Search and Rescue Team to secure the bomb and detonate it safely.

I’m not trying to scare anyone, but this is really bad, and I have a feeling it won’t be the last one discovered.



🚨 An Underwater Grenade-Type IED BOMB was Discovered at Critical Drinking Water Dam in Mobile, Alabama



On May 13, 2026, routine diver maintenance at the Converse… pic.twitter.com/gX1vH21S2J — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) May 15, 2026

Who Dunnit?

The Converse Reservoir dam and its surrounding 3,600 acres have fixed cameras, but thus far, no suspects have been announced. It remains unclear how the bomb got into the water or how long it had been there.

What we do know is that our water systems must make tasty targets, as they have been attacked — usually by cyber means — for years.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released this as part of a broader statement in February 2026.

"Access to clean and safe water is foundational to healthy people and environmental protection, thriving businesses, domestic manufacturing, AI, and agricultural production. The threat of cyberattacks is a relatively new and growing concern that water systems must proactively address,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jess Kramer. “EPA is doing everything within its authority to help water systems tackle cybersecurity threats, including directly eliminating 350 vulnerabilities in 2025. Many cybersecurity solutions are free or low-cost practices that can make a real difference. We are committed to working with our partners in federal, state, and local governments to ensure that all water systems are cybersecure.”

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Related: The Cyber Attacks Have Already Begun

Numerous alphabet agencies released this statement on April 7, 2026, warning about, specifically, Iranian attacks on our water infrastructure:

"The FBI and its partners are issuing this advisory to ensure organizations are best positioned to defend themselves against exploitation by Iran-affiliated cyber actors,” said Assistant Director Brett Leatherman of the FBI’s Cyber Division. “Our goal is to prevent further operational disruption and financial loss for targets of this threat activity while we work to impose costs on malicious actors—all of which builds upon the new Cyber Strategy for America."

What I find truly terrifying is that no one seems to know about this potentially devastating attack — or what is perhaps at least a dress rehearsal for a future bomb-driven calamity.

But then again, news of this sort is, for some odd reason, not well known at all, because we don't seem to want to talk about it.

Related: Who Might Have Poisoned the Water in Prescott Valley, and Why Aren't People Talking About it?

But wait, there is more potential terrorism we aren't talking about.

Three teens were arrested for committing at least 12 shootings in Austin, Texas over the past weekend, leaving four injured. They targeted people, buildings, and two firehouses. Even though the shooters are in custody, we still don't have their names.

Normally, this would lead me to believe that the shooters are part of the Democrats' most privileged subalterns: likely either Hispanic, Muslims, or scrotum-hating trans people, but from the pics I saw, the shooters are likely from either of the two former demographics, as I didn't see any blue wigs and tasteless eye shadow.

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Speaking of terror attacks that We the People don't seem to know about, let's not forget about the three Muslim chaps who shot up a children's baseball field in Katy, Texas, when it was full of kids.

Related: Texas Jihad Update: It's WAY Worse Than We Thought

And let's not forget about the animal who tried to blow up a Jewish preschool near Detroit, and those who threw bombs at patriotic Americans near the New York City mayor's mansion, trying to kill J6er Jake Lang.

If only there were a clue as to who wants to kill us, and why:

In the middle of Dearborn, Michigan, an entire crowd chants “Death to America.”



When asked about it, Rashida Tlaib refused to condemn it.



pic.twitter.com/qaEEFUP2Au — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) March 12, 2026

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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