The Cyber Attacks Have Already Begun

FBI Director Christopher Wray has taken time away from ignoring child traffickers and terrorizing Christians to warn We the People to expect cyber and terror attacks. And he has been warning us frequently.

What Mr. Wray and the mainstream media haven't mentioned is that they've already begun.

Small towns have thwarted cyber attacks against their water control systems. Three of the towns are in Texas, where roughly 37,000 attempts were made. The other attack, allegedly by Iranian hackers, occurred in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.

FACT-O-RAMA! Aliquippa, a town of roughly 9,000, is a mere 26 miles from East Palestine, Ohio, where a train derailed last year, causing chaos.

Why would our enemies target the water supply in places like Aliquippa, Pa., and three small towns in the Texas panhandle? Some clever devils would call this a dress rehearsal.

More importantly, why would the MSM lie to us about them?

The Epoch Times is reporting that the government released a warning about Chinese cyber attacks after AT&T and Cricket cell services went down for 12 hours last February. AT&T assured us at the time that the problem was "the result of a technical error, not a malicious attack."

Frontier Communications was the target of a cyber attack on April 18 of this year.

Let's not forget that 911 emergency lines went down in parts of Texas, Nevada, Nebraska, and all of South Dakota last week. ABCNews reported that calamity was caused after a third party erected a light pole. If you believe that, I'd like to sell you my invisible unicorn Dottie who will paint your house for free.

MAP-O-RAMA! Nebraska and South Dakota share a long border but Nevada and Texas aren't even close.

The usual suspects, China, Iran, and Russia, are believed to be involved in the ongoing attacks.

Retired Col. John Mills spells out how bad the cyber situation is in the video below.

Col. John Mills: "There Is A Massive Chinese Cyber Attack Ongoing Right Now" https://t.co/LoO6FpXHih — Lara Logan (@laralogan) April 22, 2024

Then there are the "suspicious" fires at ammo dumps that are providing 155 mm cannon shells, considered essential to Ukraine's war effort. One was in Scranton, Pa., and another was in the UK at England's largest defense contractor. Don't forget about the two men arrested on suspicion of espionage after they were caught snooping around a munitions dump in Germany. All of this happened in the last few weeks.

As retired Col. Mills pointed out in the video, China — via a hacking campaign called Volt Typhoon — is planning to attack Taiwan. It's also looking to cripple the U.S. with cyber attacks that can knock out our water, power, communications, port cranes, air traffic control, and more. Jen Easterly, the Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, called it "an everywhere, everything, all at once scenario."

"KDJ, what should we do?"

I suspect today is a good time to stock up on food, water, batteries, ammo, and other supplies to keep yourself secure for a while. And listen to what they are not telling us.