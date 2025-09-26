Texas Jihad Update: It's WAY Worse Than We Thought

As you may have seen, someone fired a hail of bullets at a kids' baseball tournament in Katy, Texas, hitting a coach as he led his team in a pre-game prayer and sending children and their coaches scrambling for cover.

The Operation Mockingbird media mudpuppies suggested the gunfire was "target practice" from about 600-700 yards away, or perhaps even just some hunters not being careful.

Watch this video and let me know if this sounds like hunters or distant target practice:

🚨 BREAKING: Heartbreaking chaos at Katy youth baseball tourney—Houston Warriors coach SHOT in shoulder DURING PREGAME PRAYER while shielding terrified kids from stray bullets! Gunfire from nearby illegals turned a field of dreams into a nightmare.



Hero coach airlifted but… pic.twitter.com/Suk6NBfzjw — Freedom is Forged 🫠 🇺🇸 (@freedomisforged) September 25, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has charged two men for the fusillade of bullets they fired at dozens of kids and adults at the Rac baseball complex.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Waller County Sheriff arrested three people. It is unclear what happened to the third shooter.

🚨Two of the MONSTERS who opened fire on a children’s baseball field in Katy, Texas, gained status and even U.S. citizenship under the Biden Administration.



Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah and Ahmad Mawed ruthlessly opened fire hitting the team’s coach while he was leading a prayer.… pic.twitter.com/1v6rlAKvWe — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 26, 2025

Both shooters are from what the DHS called "high threat" countries:

Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah, 27, is from Jordan, and Ahmad Mawed, 21, is from Lebanon.

Not so shockingly, both were welcomed into the United States by the Biden administration.

JIHAD-O-RAMA! "Texas man" Shamsud-Din Jabbar kicked off the 2025 Jihad season just three hours and 15 minues into the new year by driving a rented Ford F-150 into a group of New Year's Eve revellers, killing 15 and injuring dozens more. He lived in Beaumont, Texas, which is two hours from Katy.

Despite arrests for drug possession, Matalgah was granted U.S. citizenship on Aug. 1, 2023.

Mawed entered the U.S. on an R-2 visa on June 3, 2021, automatically making him a legal permanent resident.

Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin released a statement (emphasis original):

This horrific act of terror, the firing on children praying before the start of a baseball game, is pure evil. These individuals from high threat counties [sic] were let in by the Biden Administration. They clearly were not vetting the aliens they were letting legally enter our country and even become U.S. citizens. Not only did Biden fail the American people by leaving our borders wide open to criminals, but he also legally allowed them to gain status and citizenship to terrorize our communities.

Most disturbingly, this alleged terror attack — against a children's sporting event — has been all but ignored by the media.

Texas has seen an explosion in Arab and Muslim population growth, including an attempt to build a Sharia-compliant super-city outside of Dallas.

INFIDEL-O-RAMA! The Muslim American Society (MAS) is dedicated to spreading Islam throughout the United States and is believed to be an "overt arm" of the dangerous group known as the Muslim Brotherhood.

Let's go down a rabbit hole

The RAIR Foundation is exclusively reporting that one of the Katy shooters, Ahmed Mawed, has close ties to the taxpayer-funded MAS Katy Center (Masjid Ar-Rahman) located close to the baseball field where the shooting took place.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME-O-RAMA! The Waller County Sheriff listed Mawed's race as "white."

MAS Katy's Imam, Ahmad Elhadad, recently allegedly recited the following:

O Believers! Take neither Jews nor Christians as guardians. They are guardians of each other. Whoever does so will be counted as one of them. Surely Allah does not guide the wrongdoing people … with sickness in their hearts.

One day after the baseball field shooting, Marwan Marouf, a MAS Dallas bigwig and brother-in-law of a man convicted in the Holy Land Foundation terror-financing case, was snatched by the feds on immigration charges.

What have we learned?

We've learned that Joe Biden let both of these shooters into the nation. One of the animals has ties to a Mosque that embraces the butcherly berserkers called the Muslim Brotherhood. The Waller County Sheriff's office is hiding that clown's race by pretending he is white, and the media is largely ignoring this Jihadi assault on American kids. Oh, what a feeling.

For those of you wondering what could go wrong with an increasing number of Muslim migrants, ask this cat from Dearborn, Mich.:

🇺🇸 Meanwhile in Dearborn, Michigan



“America must fall”



This City is already over 55% Muslim & they clearly don’t have plans at stopping there. pic.twitter.com/bPVr2aLuTl — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) September 22, 2025

