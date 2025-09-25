Jihad in Texas? Bullets Rain Down on Kids' Baseball Tournament

A kids' baseball coach was leading his team in a pre-game prayer when bullets flew across the Ameripark sports complex, locally known as The Rac, in Katy, Texas.

Players ran as the shots rang out. The team's coach took a bullet to the shoulder. He was evacuated to a hospital by helicopter.

"I have to legit bear crawl to my mom on my arms," Colton Bierman, 11, told a reporter for KPRC.

That's when things got wonky.

I first read NBC's version of this story, and I immediately smelled a sink badger in the perfume aisle.

The Operation Mockingbird mouthpiece suggested, with help from The Rac, that the shooting was possibly the result of "hunting" or "recreational shooting." ABC claimed the Waller County Sheriff attributed the shooting to "target practice," but when you watch the video — and hear the number of shots fired — these excuses fall apart.

The Rac suggested on Facebook that the shooters were engaging in a little "target practice" roughly 600-700 yards away.

🚨 BREAKING: Heartbreaking chaos at Katy youth baseball tourney—Houston Warriors coach SHOT in shoulder DURING PREGAME PRAYER while shielding terrified kids from stray bullets! Gunfire from nearby illegals turned a field of dreams into a nightmare.



Hero coach airlifted but…

Call me a wackydoodle, but that doesn't sound like hunting. Nor does it sound like the shooters are 600-700 yards away.

"There was bullets flying everywhere. It wasn't one shot," Assistant Coach (for a different team) Corbin Geisendorff stated. "There's bullets flying everywhere off the poles, onto the field. It's just unbelievable."

"I actually went over to the gentleman and saw him, like, right there. I prayed over him," Geisendorff continued. "There was a gentleman who was already there. They used a belt to tourniquet his arm, you know, stop the bleeding really quick."

FACT-O-RAMA! If someone wanted some range time, Defiance Tactical Shooting is 5.9 miles away from The Rac and has an outdoor range.

The sheriff's department soon arrested Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah, 27, Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah, 23, and Ahmad Mawed, 21, and charged them with deadly conduct of a firearm, which is a felony. They were each held on $100,000 bond.

Interesting turn of events. These are the idiots that shot up a baseball field over the weekend in Katy, Texas.

INSIDE BASEBALL-O-RAMA! Most news outlets will update their articles as more information comes in. NBC has updated its article since the alleged shooters were arrested. ABC wrote that three were arrested but chose not to name them.

This allegedly accidental shooting comes after a spate of political gunplay, including:

this week's shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, where the shooter's ammo was inscribed with "anti-ICE"

a man who shouted "Free Palestine" while firing at diners in a New Hampshire country club

the assassination of Charlie Kirk

a school shooting at a Christian school in Minnesota

For a group of people who hate guns, the violent left really seems to love their guns.

The word is out on the motive of the three shooters, but the pattern of violence is clear: the far left is out of control.

