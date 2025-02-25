Did Someone Tamper With the Water in Prescott Valley, and Why Isn't This a Bigger Story?

Prescott Valley, Ariz., is located in the high desert region of the state and is home to almost 47,000 Americans.

FACT-O-RAMA! Prescott Valley is part of the "quad cities" of Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey/Humboldt. Despite being in the high desert section of the state, Prescott Valley isn't considered to have a desert climate.

Two wonderful patriots, whom I will call "Josie and Larry," called my radio show to tell me about a baffling situation that might not be getting the attention it deserves.

At roughly 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2025, security cameras captured two people "acting suspiciously" inside the security perimeter fence at one of the town's water tanks. Prescott Valley police officers were dispatched to the scene, but the shady lager louts were gone.

Though the police could find no foul play, it was decided that the tank, holding one million gallons of water, had to be dumped.

The Prescott Valley Police Dept. released the following updated statement on February 14:

UPDATE (2/14/25, 4:58pm): In response to the many questions and concerns about this incident, we want to remind everyone that this is an ongoing investigation. We take this matter very seriously. Tampering with water systems is a Federal crime, and Homeland Security is involved in safeguarding these critical assets. We can confirm that there are cameras that caught visuals of suspicious behavior. While we understand that water is a precious commodity, so is the well-being of our community. Our primary concern is the continual safety and quality of our water supply. The possibility of tampering has not been ruled out. Testing the water in the tank cannot provide definitive answers for many reasons, including: - Any samples taken would only be representative of the location where the sample was collected, not the entire tank, therefore the risk of contamination may remain. - Since it is unknown if any new contaminants were introduced into the tank, hundreds of chemicals and compounds would need to be tested for outside of our normal water quality testing. - The cost of this testing would be more expensive than the cost of the water. At current rates, 1,000,000 gallons of water costs between $3,500-7,200. - Certified licensed operators are personally responsible for the health and safety of all our customers. They do not take that responsibility lightly, and neither does the Town. The value of the water is not worth the cost of human health or life. If you have any additional information related to this incident, please report it to the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267.

Then the news stopped coming.

Attacks on water and electrical facilities around the nation are nothing new, going back to at least 2021. We were reminded last May that cyber attacks against our water systems were taking place. We knew that Russia and Iran were targeting smaller communities. But those attacks were taking place over the internet.

Some bozo fired a rifle at a rural electrical substation in North Carolina back in December 2022, leaving 45,000 people without power. CNN tried to blame the attack on domestic terrorists.

There were 25 physical attacks on power facilities in 2022 alone, as well as 57 reports of "suspicious activities" and 80 vandalism attacks. There was also one report of "sabotage."

The attacks continued.

FACT-O-RAMA! One million gallons of water in Prescott Valley cost between $3,500-7,200. Flint, Mich., spent roughly $22,000 per day on bottled water during its tainted water crisis.

By March of 2024, attacks against our water supply had boomed to such a point that the Biden administration's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had set up a task force to investigate. As of June 2024, China appears to have joined in the attacks on our water supply, again, typically in smaller towns.

In October 2024, our nation's largest water utility was hit with a cyber attack.

This history of attacks on our water supply suggests that the "suspicious activity" in Prescott Valley isn't a one-off but rather part of a years-long pattern of attempts by yobbos to disrupt or damage the water sources of smaller communities.

Here is a little reminder that citizens in the Quad Cities region spoke up last April about mining companies with links to China that have moved into the area:

PRESCOTT, PRESCOTT VALLEY, CHINO, MAYER and surrounding area!



A Chinese owned company is trying to level one of our beloved mountains, poison our water, kill our wildlife and steal our resources.



PLEASE,



if you can make a point of attending this community meeting, PLEASE DO. pic.twitter.com/kPoVtKpyCt — SickOfWar (@AZMaGHaMaMa) April 12, 2024

Whether the Chinese mining companies have anything to do with the recent "suspicious activity" at the water tank is unknown.

The Prescott Valley Police Department hasn't updated its Facebook page regarding the two individuals sniffing around that million-gallon water tank or whether it found any evidence of skullduggery in the 11 days since its last post.

What we do know is that some dodgy tsotsis appear to be targeting our water sources across the nation.

Call me a tinfoil hat radge, but a years-long pattern of attacks against our drinking water utilities strikes me as something to keep an eye on. It's important, if for no other reason than to perhaps alert We the People to keep a closer watch for strangers in smaller towns, especially those climbing security fences near water tanks, and maybe update us on what evidence, if any, has been found.

Mega MAGA thanks to "Josie and Larry" for calling in and alerting me to the situation involving Prescott Valley's water supply. As posted, I wrote about cyber attacks against our infrastructure in the past. I'll keep looking at this nationwide problem and inform Americans what is happening and where, and hopefully, what to expect.