Ted Cruz Just Torched Every Democrat Screaming 'Jim Crow!'

Democrats have suffered a string of defeats in the redistricting wars. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that racial gerrymandering was unconstitutional, and the Virginia Supreme Court ruled Democrats had violated the state constitution when they forced through their gerrymandered map.

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Naturally, they’ve been responding with the usual rhetoric they always use when they lose. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries took to a Capitol Hill press conference last week to declare that the ghost of the Confederacy is "afflicting the Supreme Court majority and is invading and haunting the nation right now."

He called Republican redistricting efforts an "unprecedented assault on black political representation, the likes of which we have not seen since the Jim Crow era."

Democrats have been reaching for the Jim Crow card so often that it’s ridiculous. Voter ID. Redistricting. Opposition to DEI. Immigration enforcement. Voter roll maintenance. Any election outcome that doesn't go their way. Call a press conference, and slap “Jim Crow 2.0,” “modern-day Jim Crow,” or “new Jim Crow" on it. It’s emotionally charged rhetoric, historically inaccurate, and also ironic.

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Speaking on the Senate floor Monday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) methodically dismantled the Democrats’ constant invoking of “Jim Crow” whenever they don’t get their way. "Our Democrat colleagues are fond of bellowing into the TV cameras that photo ID to vote is Jim Crow," Cruz said. "They tell us with mock earnestness." He paused to offer a particularly sharp observation. "I will admit, our Democrat colleagues should be experts in Jim Crow," he said, "because it was Democrat politicians who passed the Jim Crow laws. It was Democrat politicians who founded the Ku Klux Klan. It was Democrat politicians for decade after decade who enforced discrimination, separate but equal, poll taxes, and a host of other laws designed to prevent African Americans from voting."

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Cruz didn't stop at history. He moved directly to the legal record. Democrats claim voter ID laws are discriminatory, but Cruz pointed to the Supreme Court of the United States, which already settled the matter when it upheld Indiana's photo ID voting law after a challenge brought by left-wing plaintiffs. The highest court in the land looked at the argument and said no. And yet here are Democrats in 2026, still bellowing.

🚨 HOLY CRAP. Sen. Ted Cruz just MIC DROPPED every Democrat in the Senate who calls SAVE America Act voter ID "JIM CROW 2.0"



"I will ADMIT, our Democrat colleagues should be EXPERTS in Jim Crow, because it was Democrat politicians who passed the Jim Crow laws!" 🔥



"It was… pic.twitter.com/ffUOBO4PtC — War Correspondent (@warDaniel47) May 18, 2026

So, we have Jeffries and other Democrats invoking the ghost of the Confederacy to condemn a Supreme Court ruling on redistricting. In contrast, Cruz invokes the actual history of the Democratic Party to explain to whom those ghosts really belong. One performance was designed to generate outrage. The other held up a mirror.

For decades, Democrats have pushed the Jim Crow narrative without owning the Jim Crow history. They wave the bloody shirt of racial oppression at every political setback while hoping voters won't notice that the shirt once belonged to them. The strategy kind of works, too, because most of the Democrats’ key audience doesn’t know history.

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And that’s how they like it.

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