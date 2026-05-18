LA Woman Pleads Guilty in Federal Court to Doing That Thing That Never Happens... in Voter Scam

Do you remember that crime that never happens? Voter fraud? Yeah, it happened again, and this time, James O'Keefe got it on video. Now, federal prosecutors in California have announced they've made their first arrest in a scheme that paid bums on Skid Row to register to vote. That's a federal crime, by the way.

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Federal prosecutors in the Los Angeles Central District of California U.S. Attorneys Office on Monday announced a plea agreement — that's called a conviction — of a woman, Brenda Lee Brown Armstrong, who was caught on tape more than 28 times paying people with cash or cigarettes to register to vote. She registered them to vote so they could sign petitions for which she was paid.

As a result of her plea deal on one felony count of paying people to register to vote, Brenda, or Anika as she sometimes calls herself, could spend five years in federal prison.

Here's what O'Keefe visited the woman he caught on video paying homeless people to register to vote. He informed "Brenda" that she was breaking federal law, but she could "be a hero and tell the world who's giving [her] the cash to give out to homeless people on L.A.'s Skid Row."

This is what that looked like.

UNDERCOVER VIDEO ALLEGES CASH-FOR-VOTES SCHEME IN CALIFORNIA 🚨@JamesOKeefeIII's hidden-camera investigation shows petitioners were caught handing cash to homeless individuals to register to vote — while allegedly encouraging fake addresses and filming dozens of incidents… pic.twitter.com/Ps7VCYwgN8 — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) May 16, 2026

Miraculously! Those drug-addicted street people who never intended to vote, probably vote all the time, under the voter impersonation schemes in California. We saw this in San Francisco recently, when — again — men on Skid Row were paid to sign initiative petitions using someone else's registration information. It was all caught on tape. I reported on it in Watch This Shock Voter Fraud Video in California — Then Tell Your Senator to Pass the SAVE America Act.

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In a news conference on Monday, the head of the civil rights division of the U.S. Justice Department, Harmeet Dhillon, said they hadn't determined the political party angle as yet. She used the occasion, however, to call for California, Oregon, and other recalcitrant states that do not share their voter rolls, as federal law demands, to please begin doing so, so that officials can check to see if the voters are legit.

The California Post reported that Brenda/Anika had been doing the register-and-then sign petitions scam for 20 years. You read that right. She also called it a pyramid scheme, because like a multi-level marketing business enterprise, she told O'Keefe that she wasn't the only one doing it in her network.

"She even let homeless people use her own address to register to vote — meaning mail-in ballots could be sent to her home," the outlet reported. Gee, I wonder how those "voters" voted.

If you follow the voter impersonation saga that I've outlined for years here at PJ Media and on the Adult in the Room podcast, you know what happens next.

Her petition sheets were not signed, as required by law. A man who told O'Keefe that he knew very little signed them.

UNDERCOVER: “PYRAMID” PETITION SCHEME EXPOSED



James O’Keefe says undercover footage shows paid petition circulators, false names, and a data site allegedly used to find voter information — with one organizer admitting, “We catch people all the time doing fraud.”@JamesOKeefeIII pic.twitter.com/JURHTQ1BWb — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) April 11, 2026

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O'Keefe reports that the man featured in the video above, Steven Nelson, reported to Tony Moore, who manages the enterprise.

Moore told O'Keefe, "We catch people all the time doing fraud. The state does not prosecute. So why should these people care [shrugs shoulders] — if the state isn't gonna come through and prosecute these people... [shrugs shoulders]"

There's also an issue involving using an online voter database app, SigValid.com, where petition signature gatherers are able to find registered voter names to allegedly use for "signing" petitions.

Dhillon says the videos started the investigation, and it's just beginning.

Dhillon's amused by how legal efforts to hide voter names, as in California and Michigan, simultaneously want the release of all the names of people who support pro-life and pro-gun groups.

What’s funny is these folks want all the gun records, but they don’t want to give the federal government voting records.



Hmmm https://t.co/Cuu4unEkuk — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) May 16, 2026

Voting in California's June 2 primary is already underway.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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