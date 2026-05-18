MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

The Two Stephen’s — that’s Kruiser and Green, naturally — have a little video live chat at 3 p.m. Eastern every Monday,

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So if you don’t join us for Five O’Clock Somewhere, you won’t get full value for your membership and you miss out on not one but two Stephens.

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That’s 3 p.m., but not often sharp.

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