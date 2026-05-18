MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:15 AM on May 18, 2026

The Two Stephen’s — that’s Kruiser and Green, naturally — have a little video live chat at 3 p.m. Eastern every Monday,

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So if you don’t join us for Five O’Clock Somewhere, you won’t get full value for your membership and you miss out on not one but two Stephens. 

Join us, won’t you? 

That’s 3 p.m., but not often sharp. 

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Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

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NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

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5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

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