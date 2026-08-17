Trump's Messaging on the Mullahs Could Be as Powerful as a GBU-57

If you pay attention to online reports about the Iran war, you've likely seen videos posted by renegade Iranians excitedly doing play-by-play of bombs falling on Iran's military installations in hopes that the end of the Islamist death cult is near.

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But the slaughter of tens of thousands of Iranian protesters to silence dissent last January had its intended effect. Instead of holding outside protest dance parties near ever-emptying mosques, as Iranians reportedly turn away from Islam, they're conducting rebellious parties in tunnels—far away from the prying eyes of Islamic drones and the rifle-toting Basij.

Iranians are dancing and celebrating together in a traffic jam in a tunnel.

Iranians are not terrorists.

They engage in celebration and joy with the least facilities in the smallest situations.

The people of Iran want only one thing, and that is freedom and comfort.

They want… pic.twitter.com/BTSheGSzMC — Hasan Ghezelbash (@hasanghezelbash) August 12, 2026

Yet, those are the people—at least those who are left—whom we hope will rise up when the last GBU-57 is dropped and that new tunnel-destroying technology is deployed at Pickaxe Mountain, and whom we hope will be ready to help rebuild Iran into a post-death-cult society. And President Donald Trump needs to help by telling them the truth about the mullahs and their hypocrisies over and over and over.

"It's time to get up, to wake up, and to tell that story of what this regime is, why it has to fall, why it's going to fall, why it's hypocrisy, why it's brutal, why it's destructive of Iran, never mind of all the rest of the region," urges longtime public intellectual journalist and podcaster Haviv Rettig Gur.

"I think President Trump's decision to go to this war was a tremendous gift to the Iranian people," Gur says on a recent episode of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies' (FDD) podcast The Iran Breakdown with Mark Dubowitz.

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And now he needs to keep up the information war. And all he has to do is tell the truth.

Gur says the president talks about brinkmanship and bigger bombs and the like. That's fine, he says, but that doesn't fire up the people of Iran. What makes them mad is the flagrant hypocrisy of the regime.

The leaders of Iran control all the economy of Iran and their children live...in these wealthy western or you know in the Gulf Emirates lives of non-piety. [T]he same regime that has modesty patrols killing women in the streets of Iran for their headwear...their daughters marrying with almost transparent wedding dresses in opulent mansions and opulent hotels either in Dubai or in or in California.

And the great untold story is that "behind high walls are lavish mansions where the sons and daughters of the revolutionary elite are throwing amazing parties and raves and weddings and women in bikinis and you know guys flexing their muscles."

And why would messaging their hypocrisy work?

This is a hypocrisy precisely on the very things with which they oppress brutally millions and millions of their countrymen. And so yes, this actually is something that needs to be a vast public propaganda information war effort.

Iran's fake news also allows the military to enjoy, as he puts it, "resilience, military resilience, an enemy that has to fall, why it's going to fall, why it's hypocrisy, why it's brutal, why it's destructive of Iran, never mind of all the rest of the region."

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And it certainly worked on this media outlet, which interviewed an Iranian actress who completely blew up the news reader's narrative.

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Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai asked Iranian actress Elnaaz Norouzi about the situation in Iran.



He tried the usual narrative:

“Bombing is terrible… civilians are dying… school girls died.”



Her response stunned the room:

“Our regime has… pic.twitter.com/5T4OpoAGah — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) March 10, 2026

The regime has cut off the internet to all the little people in the country, and to the extent the U.S. can help, the Trump administration should do what it can to get communications inside the country up and running.

Experts I talk to on a weekly basis for my Adult in the Room podcast tell me this has been a high priority and has been from day one. Elon Musk's Starlink communications systems have been outlawed. People who own them have been punished or worse.

But Trump could help himself by telling the story, which he's "astonishingly bad at telling..."

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