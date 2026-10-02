The Morning Briefing: The United Kingdom Has Outlived Its Usefulness to the Free World

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Consweftygg always felt that his tarot reader was a little off during her monthly cabbage cleanse.

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Just some quick lamentations about the state of things across the pond, then we can all move on to what will hopefully be a weekend full of fond memories waiting to be made.

Almost 20 years ago, I read a brilliant book by Mark Steyn titled America Alone. I've written about it frequently over the years and it is always the first one I mention whenever anyone asks me for political book recommendations. In it, Steyn warns of pretty much everything that we are seeing play out in Europe with Muslim "migrants." It's tied with the late Robert Bork's Slouching Towards Gomorrah at the top of my list of most eerily prescient and disturbing political tomes.

Steyn described the looming peril of encouraging mass migration from countries that are hell-bent on the destruction of the West. He highlighted the lunacy of having practically no barriers to the migrants being able to immediately take advantage of the welfare state for financial support. Taxpayers in the United Kingdom and Germany have spent decades funding a slow-play cultural coup.

The coup has been successful and now influences the attitudes of far too many people in power in each of those countries. Here's an example from the UK that Catherine wrote about yesterday:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a stunning revelation. Israeli intelligence warned the UK about a possible attack like the one that almost occurred at the RAF Fairford airbase. But British authorities apparently ignored the warning, immediately sanctioned Israel, and then released the terrorists who did in fact attempt the attack. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee was stunned to discover how determined UK authorities are to demonize Israel and side with the Muslims who want them dead. How suicidal do you have to be to hate the only country in the Middle East that favors the West and democracy while continually backing terrorists who would love nothing more than to turn the West into a brutal caliphate?

"Suicidal" is right — UK leftists are doing the jihadis' dirty work for them, destroying themselves without a peep of resistance.

The UK got to this point by doing exactly what American leftists do — screaming "ISLAMOPHOBIA!" to condemn anyone who dares point out that there is one religion that tends to be a lot more murderous than any of the others. It's boilerplate woke leftist groupthink now to assert that those who decry violence are far more dangerous than those who are committing the violence. They're still insisting that the real terror threat in the United States comes from white Christian dudes. Like me.

For the record, I have never murdered anyone. I do plan to kill a few beers this weekend, but that's as ambitious as I ever get.

There's a growing desire in Scotland to bugger off from the UK. Past attempts have failed, but there are a significant number of pro-independence politicians in the Scottish Parliament right now. Who knows? England's Islamofetishism might succeed in eventually breaking up the United Kingdom band. The Muslim population in Northern Ireland has grown, but still isn't much. It's difficult to see Belfast rolling over for a London-style invasion.

Then again, I didn't think that a Muslim mayor would be presiding over New York City's 9/11 25th anniversary memorials.

As long as England refuses to put any adults in charge, the UK as a whole is almost certainly marching towards its doom. Its only usefulness for its Western allies — especially the United States — is for the myriad cautionary tales it continues to provide. The Islamic fever that grips so many in power there should disqualify the UK from being considered a reliable ally.

It's sad, but it's not surprising. Nothing good ever comes of an inability to admit that the really bad guys are, you know, really bad.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Don T. will get the Friday Mailbox going:

Hey Kruiser, I have very much appreciated your posting of President DJT's daily schedule. I wonder if ex-president Pudding Cup would need a nap after reading it, 'cause I certainly know he would never survive a one-day, three city tour of Texas/Oklahoma. Probably has to snooze after eating breakfast. Keep up the great work!

President Trump's energy never ceases to amaze. Forget Biden, I don't know if Obama or W. could keep up with Trump.

Darren H. writes:

Happy penultimate day of the work week Sir Kruiser. I initially thought that you had slipped up with "life-size miniature meatball statue" until I realized that the individual meatballs were diminutive, but the statue as a whole reached the full six-foot height of the beloved Mr. Vigoda. I should know by now never to doubt you or your rhetorical skills. As it is barely fall and this was planned to take place at the Barney Miller Appreciation Society's Winter Ball, and as it would be extremely difficult to keep the aforementioned perishable work of art in pristine condition for any significant period of time, I surmise that this must have taken place some time ago. As an avid Barney Miller fan, I wish I could have been present for the unveiling. I'm sure that Fengressbyck was duly proud of his magnum opus. Your very appreciative faithful Morning Briefing reader...

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"Life-size" was clunky elsewhere in the sentence. I knew that it was a bit confusing where I put it, but I had faith in everyone. There are two things to remember about the apparent fall/winter conundrum: 1) I'm from the Sonoran Desert, everything that's not summer feels like winter to me, and 2) SQNS time is not linear.

This is from Chuck H:

Howdy - Today's tune was an undiscovered gem for me. Somehow, despite years of combing through YouTube, Spotify, etc., I'd never come across this live Monterey Pop performance. That was outstanding. Thanks for posting it.

I could listen to Cass Elliot sing all day long. I found that clip on YouTube quite some time ago and wasn't sure that I'd ever featured it in the MB. Doesn't matter, it's one that should be put in the permanent repeat rotation. I'm glad you liked it.

"Five O'Clock Somewhere" friend Ralph K. wraps it up this week:

Kruiser First - I genuinely miss being able to listen live and participate in the very entertaining chat group for 5 o'clock somewhere. Going back to the office has its downsides. Second, thank you for the reference to Barney Miller. I still recall the first time I heard that theme song. The next day I had my mom at the music center renting a bass and adding those lessons to the other instruments that I was slightly better than average at but was never going to be good enough to do anything but play in high school. But figuring out that bass line was a highlight.

Stephen Green and I had no idea that 5OS would still be chugging after more than six years. You no doubt remember that we were just supposed to be some light entertainment for a few weeks during the COVID lockdowns. We thought we'd be done once everybody went back to the office. And the Barney Miller theme did have the best bass line in television theme song history.

A happy weekend to all those who celebrate.

Everything Isn't Awful

Mudtastic.

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The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Whenever I see a Renoir painting in real life I'm mesmerized by the colors (I've never seen this one, btw).

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

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Weekend Bonus

Maybe not a classic Stones song, but a goofy fave of mine.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10/01/26

WEEKEND GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2 - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2026 FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: EWTN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Financial Times

Secondary Print: LA Times

Radio: iHeartMedia

New Media: Newsforce



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: New York Post

Secondary Print: Reuters

Additional Print: Bloomberg

Radio: FOX



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

2:40 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

Oval Office

Closed Press



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Mobile, Alabama

The White House

Open Press



CDT:

THE PRESIDENT arrives Mobile, Alabama

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



6:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

The Mitchell Center

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Mobile, Alabama en route the White House

Mobile, Alabama

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



EDT:

THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Open Press

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Spectrum

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Grio

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: NPR

New Media: American Spectator



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Scripps

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: New York Times

Radio: iHeartMedia

New Media: Lindell TV





EDT :

8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Dayton, Ohio

The White House

Open Press



THE PRESIDENT arrives Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Butler-Vandalia Student Activity Center

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Dayton, Ohio en route the White House

Dayton, Ohio

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Open Press

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: RSBN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Guardian

Secondary Print: Washington Post

Radio: SRN

New Media: UnHerd



EDT :

8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press

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