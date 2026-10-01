One of the UK Airbase Terrorists Has Iranian Citizenship

After releasing all of the captured terrorists who were trying to target a UK airbase that Americans use to strike the Iranian regime, UK authorities have now admitted that at least one of the attempted terrorists has Iranian citizenship.

Advertisement

We all guessed that this would turn out to be a Muslim plot, not only because the RAF Fairford airbase has provided facilities for Americans taking off to strike Iran, but also because woke British authorities were in such a rush to cover up the truth. If Commie Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his ilk could have blamed straight white British males, we would have had the details on the terrorists immediately, and they would’ve been in jail already and smeared in every major outlet, as anti-mass migration protester Danny Tommo is. The fact that the authorities promptly released all of the terrorists on bail and would say nothing except that they were UK nationals told us they knew this would undermine wokies’ constant pro-Muslim, pro-mass migration propaganda.

I wondered if the alleged UK nationals had obtained their citizenship recently after immigrating there, or if perhaps they were born in England to fundamentalist Muslim migrant parents. Now counter-terrorism police have admitted to the BBC, which is usually equally reluctant to recognize Islamic terrorism, that one of the RAF Fairford jihadis has dual citizenship in the UK and Iran. Counter-terror police senior national coordinator Vicki Evans wants us to trust the people who released terrorists on bail, assuring the BBC on Thursday that the “investigation into circumstances surrounding events in Gloucestershire is hugely complex, and our specialist teams are interrogating multiple lines of enquiry.”

Related: Netanyahu Confirms Hijacker Had ‘Islamist Radical Indoctrination’

Imagine how much money and time they could save if they would just admit that, as usual, Muslims took their religion’s injunctions to killing the infidel seriously, spurred on by the “death to America” rhetoric of Tehran terrorists. The Iranian regime does have a massive bounty on Donald Trump's head and has threatened internal attacks in America. Then again, UK leftists might be disappointed the terrorist attack didn’t go through. The farmer who alerted authorities to the suspicious men put a great deal of effort into trying to get anyone to pay attention, and authorities were quick to contradict her description of their all being Middle Eastern, with several of the plotters apparently escaping indifferent authorities altogether. Maybe by releasing the terrorists, British wokies were allowing them to continue their deadly work. From the squeamish BBC:

[The attempted terrorists] were arrested on suspicion of explosives offences and later on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act, before being released on bail on Monday in what police called an "investigative decision" that was "grounded in experience and strategy". Police said a quantity of petrol but no explosive devices were found during searches of vans near the site… US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday that "the hands of a foreign actor" had clearly been involved in the incident at the base, which has been used as a forward operating location by the USAF for decades.

Advertisement

Frankly, no Western nation should allow Iranians to have dual citizenship. Accepting refugees from Iran who are targets of the regime there, I can understand. But anyone who wants to retain his Iranian citizenship is suspect. Obviously, the RAF Fairford jihadi still had ties to the terrorist apparatus back home. Even Burnham has grudgingly acknowledged "strong indications" of Tehran's involvement.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.